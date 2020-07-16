As we try to get accustomed to the new normal of wearing masks and social distancing, businesses are figuring out ways to incorporate this into their events, not letting that stop them from having a good time. Many live speaking engagements have gone virtual instead. Live performances are being held outdoors. Some businesses are limiting capacity. From open mic nights to live drag performances, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY July 16

Social @ Vintage Sofa Bar (W-S) 5 p.m.

Vintage Sofa Bar is teaming up with Pride Winston-Salem for a new take on their Thursday socials. Craft cocktails, wine, and all the small plates you can eat! Their new retro logo merchandise will be available for sale, and proceeds will directly support Pride W-S and the 2021 Pride Festival. Check out the event page for more info.

Open Mic @ Common Grounds (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

Coffee and comedy, perhaps? Common Grounds is giving you the chance to showcase your talents every Thursday night with open mic night. If you’re not a performer, no worries. There will be plenty of singers, poets, comedians, and more for you to enjoy. Visit the event page for more information and to view future dates.

Reader Meet Writer: All the Songs We Sing Virtual Meeting @ Bookmarks (W-S) 7 p.m.

The Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance is hosting this free virtual event with author Lenard Moore and the contributors for All the Songs We Sing: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Carolina African American Writers’ Collective. To register, email Bookmarks.

FRIDAY July 17

Product Tasting and Sampling @ Hempress Farms, LLC (W-S) 5 p.m.

Stop by Hempress Farms to try hemp products like leaf tea, flower tea and CBD infused snacks. There will also be body products available to sample.

Shrek and Grease @ the Drive at Winston-Salem (W-S) 8:45 p.m.

Whether you like mean green ogres or ‘50s themed musicals, the Drive is the place to be for another retro drive-in movie experience! Advance ticket purchases are encouraged for a touch-free arrival and can be found here.

Karaoke Night @ Stumble Stilskins (GSO) 9 p.m.

Join the staff of Stumble Stilkins every Friday night for karaoke hosted by DJ Panda and drink specials. Visit the event page for more information and for future dates.

SATURDAY July 18

Christmas in July Drop-Off @ Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (W-S) 9 a.m.

Piedmont Federal needs your help collecting items to donate to senior citizens affected by isolation and social distancing during this time. Visit the Senior Services page to view a list of items most needed or to make a financial donation.

Yoga @ Oak Hollow Festival Park (HP) 9 a.m.

Humbled Warriors Yoga is hosting a morning of fitness and relaxation by the lake with a free yoga session. Spaces are limited, so visit the sign up page to reserve yours.

The First One @ Painted Plate Catering (GSO) 7 p.m.

The Vineyard by Painted Plate parking lot will be transformed into a live drag entertainment experience by Drive In Drag GSO! The best part is, you don’t even have to leave your car. All sound will be played through your radio. Visit the event page to purchase your tickets and view admission requirements.

Shaun Jones with Chris Wiles @ the Comedy Zone (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

Comedian Shaun Jones has appeared on BET’s “Comic View” and BET’s “One Mic Stand” and is now appearing at the Comedy Zone with fellow comedian Chris Wiles to fill your night with laughter. Tickets can be found here. Doors open at 6.

SUNDAY July 19

Jukebox Bingo @ World of Beer (GSO) 3 p.m.

Head over to World of Beer for a challenging afternoon of Jukebox Bingo, a new take on a classic game. Drink specials, like $4 margaritas, will be available.

Virtual Arts Splash @ High Point Arts Council (HP) 6 p.m.

The fourth Arts Splash concert of summer 2020 will feature the winners of the 2020 International Blues Challenge, Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band. The concert will be livestreamed from the council’s Facebook page.

Head Over Heels @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

The W-S Theater Alliance is back at it with another performance of Head Over Heels, a new musical comedy guaranteed to make you laugh out loud and dance in your seat, featuring the music of 1980s band the Go-Gos. Don’t miss this show as it’s the last one this go-round! Tickets can be purchased here.