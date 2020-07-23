For those of you that don’t know, today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. Ice cream can be traced back to the Yuan period of the fourteenth century. The idea of using ice and salt for refrigerating effects originated in Asia. You can visit local ice cream shops like Mayberry or Yum Yum for a serving, or try making it yourself! All you’ll need is heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, sea salt, vanilla extract, and whatever add-ins you’d like — chocolate chips, brownies, or go bananas with actual bananas! Once you’re done enjoying your delicious treat, here’s a list of things to do this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY July 23

Donut Chute @ Coffee Park (W-S) 8 a.m.

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts is teaming up with Coffee Park to bring you donuts from a chute! Preorder your donuts using this link.

Urban Farmers & Vendor Market @ Other Suns Events Center (W-S) 12:30 p.m.

Fresh vegetables and produce, holistic wellness products, jewelry, and more will be available at the market. Show your support for local business owners.

The Hate U Give: Film Discussion Zoom Meeting @ Greensboro Public Library (GSO) 6 p.m.

Greensboro Public Library in partnership with Greensboro Chamber of Commerce are hosting a virtual discussion of racial inequality and the film The Hate U Give, based on the novel of the same name. Visit the event page for a list of where to watch the movie and to register for free.

FRIDAY July 24

Virtual Food Drive @ Blue Ridge Companies (HP) All Day

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association still needs your help raising money for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC to provide meals to families in need. Use this link to make a donation.

New Beer Release @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 2 p.m.

Join SouthEnd for the debut of their newest beer flavor, Passion on the River, a refreshing twist on the American Blonde Ale, Wendover River, with a splash of passionfruit.

Rockin Moroccan @ Cellar 23 (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

Never had Moroccan food? Well now’s the time to try! Visit Cellar 23 where Rockin Moroccan food truck will be serving Moroccan street food including falafel, gyros, and more. Visit their website to view the full menu.

Gipsy Danger @ Pine Tree Tavern (W-S) 7 p.m.

Newgrass band Gipsy Danger will be at Pine Tree Tavern to perform bluegrass takes on popular rock, pop, and indie songs. This event will be held outdoors. Visit the band’s website to learn more about them.

SATURDAY July 25

Adopt-A-Highway Street Clean Up @ Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden (GSO) 8 a.m.

Get involved with Gate City Triad Mustang Club as they clean up two miles on Cornwallis Drive. Arrive at the parking lot off Hobbs Rd. Gloves and trash bags will be available.

Tiny House Build @ 401 Hay St (HP) 9 a.m.

Volunteer for the Tiny House Community Development by helping out on Day 2 of a house construction.

Ladies Ride & Bike Show @ Smokin’ Harley-Davidson (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

This ride and bike show is being held in honor of Women’s Motorcycle Month. Visit the event page for more information, and arrive ready to register your ride. There is a chance for cash and gift card prizes!

SUNDAY July 26

Food & Flow @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 11 a.m.

All are welcomed at this gentle and relaxing Sunday morning yoga session no matter the level of experience. Be sure to take your own mat, towels, and other supplies you will need. Visit the event page to purchase tickets.

Small Dog Sundays @ Doggos (GSO) 3 p.m.

If you’ve been nervous about letting your small dog play with others, now is the perfect time to let them mix and mingle with other doggos their size. Doggos consider small dogs to weigh 20 lbs or less. All puppies must be at least 4 months old and have proof of up-to-date rabies, distemper, and bordetella shots. Day passes for this event are only $7. Be sure to visit their website and review the house rules before arriving.

Sips for Snips @ Incendiary Brewing Company (W-S) 4 p.m.

Human Solution is hosting Sips for Snips, where $1 of each beer sale will be donated to Humane Solution, who aims to end euthanasia by offering affordable spay/neuter services. There will also be a spay/neuter slogan competition for a chance for your slogan to appear on a limited-edition pint glass sold at the event. Visit the event page for more information about how to enter.