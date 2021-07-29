Dog biscuit company Milk-Bone just declared this a thing last year, so if you didn’t know August was National Dog Month, it’s okay! This month goes out to all the dogs: the family-friendly Golden Retriever, the fluffy Chow Chow, the misunderstood Pit Bull Terrier and even those pesky little Chihuahuas. Treat your furry friend to some off-leash fun at Hedgecock Park in High Point, or head to Doggo’s Dog Park & Pub in Greensboro where you can enjoy a drink while your dog participates in group play. If you’re looking for a wide variety of all-natural dog food and accessories, Bark Avenue Boutique & Barkery in Winston-Salem’s got you covered. No matter how you celebrate, show your wet-nosed pal a little extra love this coming month.

THURSDAY July 29

Pop-Up Produce Pantry @ 733 N Research Pkwy (W-S) 8:45 a.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC believes everyone deserves to eat. That’s why they’re hosting pop-up produce pantries on various dates to help provide families with fresh fruits and vegetables. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard @ Greensboro Cultural Center (GSO) 7 p.m.

During this unconventional theatre experience hosted by Creative Greensboro, stop by multiple locations in the Greensboro Cultural Center to view and interact with different Shakespeare scenes. Visit creativegreensboro.com for more information and to register.

FRIDAY July 30

Create Iron Art! Drop-In Scratchblock Carving Session @ Mixxer (W-S) 3 p.m.

Drop in between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to create your own scratchblock sand mold. No experSience is necessary! Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Relay for Life of the Triad @ Western Guilford High School (GSO) 6 p.m.

The American Cancer Society invites you to Relay for Life, a set events—such as a survivor/careigiver walk and a luminaria ceremony—dedicated to fundraising for cancer research. Visit relayforlife.org/triadnc for more information or to register.

The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

View three centuries of American art that celebrate the milestones of life from artists Andy Warhol, Grant Wood and more during this exhibition at Reynolda. To view for information and future dates, visit the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY July 31

Summer Jubilee @ High Point Public Library (HP) 9 a.m.

Head to this back-to-school celebration hosted by the City of High Point Human Relations Department, in partnership with Brothers and Sisters in Christ, High Point Public Library and High Point Farmers Market. Listen to live music while visiting the petting zoo or High Point University’s Mascot Prowler, who will be in attendance. Arrive early! There’s a giveaway of 432 backpacks filled with supplies. Check the event page on Facebook for more info.

Sprague Street Park Clean-up @ Sprague Street Park (W-S) 9 a.m.

Lend a helping hand and clean up Sprague Street Park. Meet up is at Sprague Street Community Center. Contact David Smith at [email protected] or 336.650.7680 for more information.

Aqueybana El Bravo Food Truck and Beer Tasting @ Buie’s Market (W-S) 12 p.m.

Visit Buie’s Market and get your tastebuds ready for beer tastings and traditional Puerto Rican Street Food. Check out Aqueybana El Bravo’s menu on their Facebook page.

SUNDAY Aug. 1

Grand Reopening @ Scuppernong Books (GSO) 5 p.m.

Scuppernong Books is excited to announce its reopening for public events. Enjoy a pop-up from Crepes by Reto and live music by the Difficulties. Find more information at scuppernongbooks.com.

Pollinating Possibility: Growing Green Spaces in Greensboro @ Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (GSO) 2 p.m.

Celebrate the green spaces in Greensboro during this event dedicated to the city’s parks, trails, city and community gardens, lakes and greenways. Speakers from various community organizations dedicated to the environment will share their experiences with keeping Greensboro green. Find more information and register on Eventbrite.