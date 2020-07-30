It’s almost August which means it’s time for many people to return to school. Although most education will be different as far as being virtual for a little while the learning will be all the same. In the spirit of returning back to school here are a few fun facts about August you may not have known. August is named after Augustus Caesar, founder and first Emperor of the Roman empire. On August 21, 1911 the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre and was not recovered for two years. On August 24, 79 AD Mount Vesuvius erupted destroying the entire Roman city Pompeii. Here are the activities happening this weekend in the Triad with some you can enjoy with your children before sending them back to school.

THURSDAY July 30

Greensboro Community Hose Down @ Lindley Recreation Center (GSO) 2 p.m.

The Greensboro Fire Department is inviting you to beat the heat and enjoy cooling down from a fire truck every Tuesday and Thursday from July 28-Aug. 13. Check out the event page for location details.

Sleeping Lion Belgian Blonde release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 4 p.m.

Sleeping Lion Belgian Blonde beer is making its return to Wise Man Brewing. This smooth yet bold beer is a combination of citrus and banana flavors, complemented by pepper, clove and cardamom spices.

Women’s Self Defense Seminar @ Macon’s Martial Arts (HP) 8 p.m.

The black-belt experts at Macon’s Martial Arts are hosting a free Kubaton women’s self-defense seminar where you will learn basic self-defense tips and tactics. Visit the event page for more details.

FRIDAY July 31

Harry Potter Virtual Escape Room @ High Point Public Library Teen Garage (HP) 1 p.m.

Whether you claim Hufflepuff or Slytherin, all Harry Potter fans are invited to participate in this virtual escape room where you will help a first-year student navigate Hogwarts. The library will post a game link on their Facebook page the day of the event.

Que Viva Food Truck @ the Beer Growler (W-S) 4 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for Latin food, look no further than the Beer Growler. Visit Que Viva’s website to view their menu.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Coach Carter @ The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S) 8:30 p.m.

Join the Drive for screenings of Willy Wonka and Coach Carter! To encourage social distancing, everything you need is delivered to your parking space, even concessions. Advance ticket purchases are highly encouraged and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY Aug. 1

Fit Hustlers Fit Camp @ Gibson Park (HP) 9 a.m.

Fit Hustlers is hosting a full-body workout designed to get you in shape while having fun. Each class is $10.

PETCO Adoption Event @ Petco (GSO) 11 a.m.

The volunteers of Ruff Love Rescue have plenty of dogs available for adoption ready to be your furry friend. They are also accepting donations.

MASKquerade Drag Show @ Katharine Brasserie and Bar (W-S) 10 p.m.

Join Mrz. Ivy Carter and Miss Katharine as they host a performance by four local drag queens. Wear your most creative mask because a grand prize will be given to the audience member wearing the best one. Masks are required for all entries. Drink specials and a late night menu will be available! Tickets can be purchased here.

SUNDAY Aug. 2

Summer Mermaid Shellabration @ Reserving Royalty Character Company & Children’s Venue (HP) 4 p.m.

The Little Mermaid is making an appearance at this event perfect for children ages 3-8. There will be a mermaid show, glitter tattoos, crafts and more. Children’s tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Adults do not need one.

Sumthin 4 Tha Ppl Band @ Elm Street Lounge (GSO) 6 p.m.

Visit Elm Street Lounge and enjoy the soulful sounds of Sumthin 4 Tha Ppl. A mask is required for entry. Tickets can be purchased on the event page.