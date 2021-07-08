With tropical storm Elsa brewing in the Atlantic for nearly two weeks, the effects were seen this morning as wind and rain picked up in the area around 10 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, from eastern North Carolina northward into the Northeast, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, maybe higher, are possible. Tornadoes are also possible in the coastal Carolinas. A flash flood watch is in effect for multiple counties, including Guilford and Forsyth until 6 p.m. Stay safe and dry, then see what’s happening this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY July 8

Drive-Thru Job Fair @ Hanes Mall (W-S) 10 a.m.

From the comfort of your car, explore employment opportunities with FedEx, Lowes Foods and more. Find more information and a list of participating employers on Eventbrite.

Jazz and Poetry Experience @ XO Social Lounge (GSO) 7 p.m.

Head to XO Social Lounge for a night of live music, jazz and poetry hosted by Rose Amber. Tickets are purchased at the door. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY July 9

When the Revolution Comes @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County in partnership with Triad Cultural Arts is hosting a social justice exhibit by artist and photographer Owens Daniels. The exhibition features mixed-media works depicting scenes from the Black Lives Matter movement. When the Revolution Comes will be on display until Aug. 21. Visit the event page on Facebook more for information, and learn more about Daniels at owensdaniels.com.

Potty Mouth Pottery Christmas in July Event @ Distractions (HP) 8 p.m.

According to Distractions, the holidays make people swear. That’s why they’re hosting an uncensored art event for adults. At the event, you only pay for the project you create. Seats are $6 and can be reserved on Distractions’ website.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song @ Etc. (GSO) 9 p.m.

Grab a lawn chair and head to Etc. for a screening of Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, a revolutionary, blaxploitation film that pushed the boundaries in 1971 when it was released. Film is for mature audiences. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

SATURDAY July 10

The Grove Market @ 1901 McConell Road (GSO) 9 a.m.

Each Saturday, find fresh produce and more at the Grove Market, an initiative supporting small farmers and small businesses in East Greensboro. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted. Visit letsbegufi.com for more information.

Jewels of Wrestling 4 & The Firestar Rumble @ Greensboro Sportsplex (GSO) 1 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of high-flying top rope action by Fire Star Pro Wrestling. Women’s pro wrestling begins at 1 p.m. with a meet and greet at 6. The Firestar Rumble begins at 7:30. Purchase tickets at fspwrestling.com.

Artist in Residence Summer Workshop Series @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 2 p.m.

Credit: Jennifer Scheib, Greensboro Downtown Parks

Greensboro Downtown Parks is excited to announce a series of interactive dance workshops hosted by choreographer and Artist in Residence Alexandra Joye Warren. Participants will explore the themes of Space, Self and Community through site-specific choreography. Learn more at greensborodowntownparks.org.

SUNDAY July 11

Online Worship Service @ Green Street United Methodist Church (W-S) 11 a.m.

Green Street United Methodist Church, who welcomes individuals of every denomination, sexual orientation, gender identity and race/ethnicity, invites you to join worship services online at 11 a.m. or in person at 8:45 a.m. Join at greenstreetumc.org, YouTube or Facebook.

Songwriters’ Random Round @ Doodad Farm (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

Visit Doodad Farm for an evening of music and fellowship. During this songwriters’ round, six local songwriters will perform original songs at random. Admission is free, but cash donations to the artists are suggested. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.