THURSDAY July 9

Where Do We Go From Here? Zoom Meeting @ YWCA High Point (HP) 6:30 p.m.

Join the YWCA’s and Resilience High Point for part three of their panel discussion about racial equity and possible solutions to racial injustice. Register for the Zoom meeting here.

Virtual Non-Fiction Book Talk Zoom Meeting @ High Point Public Library (HP) 7 p.m.

Maxine Days from the HP Public Library will be hosting a virtual book discussion, encouraging readers to ask themselves, “Why or why wouldn’t I recommend that book?” with the book of their choosing. Email Maxine Days for the Zoom meeting link.

Sonic the Hedgehog and Knives Out @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (W-S) 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy Sonic or Knives Out from the comfort of your own car with this drive-in movie experience! Food and beverages will be delivered directly to your car to encourage social distancing. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged and can be found here.

FRIDAY July 10

The Morning After Food Truck @ The Beer Growler (W-S) 4 p.m.

The Morning After will be at the Beer Growler ready to satisfy your breakfast cravings! Check out the menu on their website.

Lobster Dogs Food Truck @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 5 p.m.

More eats! The Brewhouse and Lobster Dogs are inviting you out for an evening of great food and great fun. The staff asks that guests respect social distancing and tap room protocols, which can be found here.

Head Over Heels @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

Head Over Heels is a new musical comedy from the visionaries that brought you Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Guaranteed to make you laugh out loud and dance in your seat, it’s set to the music of 1980’s band the Go-Go’s. Visit the event page to purchase tickets and view future showtimes.

SATURDAY July 11

Drive-Thru Job Fair @ Debbie’s Staffing Services (W-S) 9 a.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to receive a job offer on the spot! Recruiters will be interviewing those interested in working a temp-to-hire position at least 40 hours per week.

Cookie Walks @ Barber Park (GSO) 10 a.m.

Get Your Cookies, a women’s empowerment group, invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month this summer for a Cookie Walk, 30 minutes to an hour of walking to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Find more information on the event page.

Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market @ 1901 McConnell Rd (GSO) 10 a.m.

The Bountiful Land Farmers Market aims to bring fresh affordable food to local food deserts by selling fertilizer-free, pesticide-free, and herbicide-free produce. Visit the event page for information about available produce and volunteering.

Open Stages @ Elsewhere (GSO) 6 p.m.

Elsewhere is hosting a series of Open Stage events, encouraging local and traveling talent to perform. This is not just an open mic. This is a space for musicians, painters, dancers, and more. Visit the event page for more information about how to sign up and admission costs.

SUNDAY July 12

Yappy Hour @ World of Beer (GSO) 11 a.m.

If you ever wondered how to get a complimentary pretzel from World of Beer, it’s as easy as going to happy hour and letting the staff pet your dog! Drink specials for you, and $5 chicken and rice bowls available for your good boy or girl.

All Hands on Deck: Party for Democracy! Zoom Meeting @ Indivisible Guilford County NC (GSO) 2 p.m.

Join Senator Michael Garrett for a virtual discussion about why the upcoming election is the most important in our lifetimes and for ways to get involved in protecting his seat in the Senate. The Zoom meeting ID is: 860 6618 3885. Email Indivisible for the password.