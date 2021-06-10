Did you know today is National Iced Tea Day? Although iced tea and sweet tea are used interchangeably, iced tea is plain tea served over ice. Here in the south, we worship sweet tea, sweetened black tea chilled and served over ice. If you’ve traveled outside the south, you might’ve felt slightly disrespected when sweet tea wasn’t an option when dining out. It’s that serious. With summer approaching, the cooling beverage is the perfect refresher while enjoying a meal at a cookout, having a day at the beach or doing yard work. Grab your favorite brand of tea bags (although let’s be honest. Lipton is best) and brew up a pitcher before checking out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY June 10

Children’s Yoga @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S) 11 a.m.

This summer, certified children’s yoga instructor Ms. Christine is leading exciting classes featuring props to keep the children engaged while they learn breathing, meditation and more. Admission is free with membership. To purchase tickets and view future class dates, visit Kaleideum’s website.

Esports Registration @ Greensboro Parks & Recreation (GSO) Online

Greensboro Parks and Recreation in partnership with Mission Control is hosting a summer esports tournament. Youth 17 and under and adults are invited to play Madden 21, NBA 2K21, Fortnite and Rocket League 2v2. Register by Saturday on the Mission Control app. For more information, visit greensboro-nc.gov.

Wine Tasting @ Cork and Grind (HP) 6 p.m.

Try different Chardonnays from around the world during this wine tasting. Find the perfect pairing with charcuterie cups from Gather & Graze Co. Find more information on the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY June 11

Soul Revival @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 6 p.m.

All skill levels are invited to set your soul on fire during this session at High Point Yoga School. Spots are limited due to COVID regulations, so reserve your space in advance on HPYS’s website.

Food Truck Friday Grooves @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 11 a.m.

Spend your afternoon in the park as Josh Boyd provides live music during this groove session. Grab a bite to eat from Grammy’s Smoke N’Grill and cool off with something from To the Moon and Back Frozen Treats. View the performer and food truck lineup for future dates on the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY June 12

Hiring Event @ Childcare Network (HP) 9 a.m.

The Childcare Network is holding open interviews for new additions to its early care and education family. To view job requirements and to preregister, visit the event page on Facebook.

LGBTQ+ Night @ Southside Beer Garden & Bottle Shop (W-S) 7 p.m.

Join Queer Winston-Salem at Southside and enjoy a night of music and the bar’s selection of more than 20 drafts and wine.

Stomp the Stigma Drive-in Concert @ Greensboro Coliseum (GSO) 7 p.m.

Tailgate and dance to the country sounds of Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner & the Fugitives during this drive-in concert benefitting Mental Health Greensboro. Single admission tickets are $12, car tickets are $50 and admission is free for children under 16. To purchase tickets and see more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY June 13

June Drag Brunch @ Chemistry Nightclub (GSO) 11 a.m.

Stop by Chemistry Nightclub for a family-friendly brunch hosted by drag queen Anjelica Dust. Drink specials, performances, contests and more are in store. Be sure to arrive 30 minutes before show time.

Sunflower Sunday @ Just Dance Studios (HP) 2:30 p.m.

For just $35, paint your vision of sunflowers on 7”x18” wood or a 16×20 canvas at this event hosted by Paint & Play. Guests over 21 can enhance their experience with a complimentary glass of wine. To register, visit the event page on Facebook.

Group Dog Training @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 4:30 p.m.

Megan Blake, the Pet Lifestyle Coach, invites you to bring your pup to a fun and social training class. Admission is free but advance registration is recommended to adhere to capacity limits. Register on the event page on Facebook.