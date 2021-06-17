It’s a monument of eternal love. The Taj Mahal was dedicated by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth on this day in 1631. It’s located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, surrounded by a 931 ft. garden. Construction of the building began in 1631 and concluded in 1653 AD. Inside are the cenotaphs, or graves of Jahan and Mahal. Recognized for its grand architecture featuring a large, white marble tomb, arches and domes, it’s no wonder the site attracts 7-8 million visitors annually. Learn more about the Taj Mahal by visiting its website, then see what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY June 17

2021 Arts Awards Banquet Ticket Sales @ High Point Arts Council (HP) Online

On June 24, The High Points Arts Council is hosting a banquet dedicated to supporters of art in the High Point Area. In addition to entertainment and award presentations, the event will feature a cash bar. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at HighPointArts.org/events or by calling 336.889.2787 ext. 26 Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. Sales end June 22.

Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale @ Sawtooth School for Visual Arts (W-S) 5:00 p.m.

Just because a piece of pottery didn’t turn out the way and artist envisioned doesn’t mean the piece should go to waste. That’s why you can purchase ceramics with all their perfect imperfections during Sawtooth’s Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale. This free event will be held in Winston Square Park beside Sawtooth. For more information, visit sawtooth.org.

FRIDAY June 18

Pride & Pints @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 4 p.m.

Join Doggos in kicking off Give Back Weekend by attending Pride & Pints. 10% of the event’s sales will be donated to Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. Don’t forget to visit Doggo’s website for house rules and attendance requirements for your pet.

DIY for Dad @ AR Workshop (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

Get crafty during AR Workshop’s DIY for Dad art class as you create a wood project. Choose from a plank sign, cake stand and even a wood clock! To see more project options and to purchase tickets, visit ARworkshop.com/Greensboro.

SATURDAY June 19

Juneteenth GSO Black Food Truck Fest @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 5 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth and support Black-owned local businesses and food trucks, with the event boosted by a DJ and open mic. To see more information and other Juneteenth events happening this week, visit JuneteenthGSO.wordpress.com.

Trucks, Taps & Tunes @ Briles House (HP) 3:30 p.m.

The Junior League of High Point invites you to an afternoon of fun, food and live music by Shane Key before heading to the Rockers game that evening. Trucks, Taps & Tunes will include local vendors, raffles for prizes and more. Grab your $15 ticket at JLHP.org.

SUNDAY June 20

Outdoor Market @ Etc. (GSO) 12 p.m.

DIY collective Etc. is back with another backyard market! Featuring food, art and books, Etc.’s markets provide a variety of items to treat yourself with. Visit Etc.’s Instagram page for a list of vendors and updates.

Fathers & Flights @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 1 p.m.

Stop by Bull City Ciderworks with your loved one for apple-based ciders and crafts. Nailed It DIY provides beer bottle opener, photo holder or ring toss designs for you to choose from. Create a gift for the father figure in your life or keep it for yourself! Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

Step Up! Step Out! Step In! Father’s Day Walk and Festival @ Washington Street Historic District (HP) 2 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day during community organization Uniting Black Men for Change’s family-friendly festival including food trucks, giveaways and guest speakers. Guests are asked to meet at Morehead Recreation Center before the walk. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.