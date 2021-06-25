Yesterday was the 29th anniversary of the 1992 NBA Draft in which Louisiana State University senior Shaquille O’Neal was the first pick by Orlando Magic. The pick catapulted O’Neal’s 19-year long career with the NBA, going on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Shaq is a 4-time NBA Champion, winning three rings with the Lakers and one with the Heat. According to NBA.com, Shaq ranks number 8 of all-time leaders with 28596 overall points scored, 2732 blocks and 3026 assists during the regular season. Shaq is also a 12-time NBA Player of the Month. Despite all that, Shaq still can’t make a free throw.

THURSDAY June 24

Thursday Night Trivia @ Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. (GSO) 7 p.m.

Put on your thinking cap and head to Natty Greene’s for a night of trivia. Enjoy drinks with your team of 4 or less and compete for awesome prizes. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

Drive-In Laser Light Show @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S) 9:30 p.m.

This action-packed laser light show includes special effects and high-powered lasers choreographed to musical hits from various genres. This family-friendly event costs just $29 per car. The show is only here for this weekend, so purchase your tickets on Ticket Master.

FRIDAY June 25

Ancestral Sculpture Garden Unveiling @ East White Oak Community Center (GSO) 3 p.m.

Artists Vandorn Hinnant and Damien Mathis have created a sculpture garden in honor of David Richmond and Truman Gant. In addition to the unveiling, the event will feature music, food and a raffle for prizes. Although the event is free, 80% of raffle profits will be donated to the East White Oak restoration fund. Head out and show your support.

Pride Skate @ Greensboro Ice House (GSO) 8 p.m.

Put on your favorite pride colors and stop by Greensboro Ice House for a night of ice skating in celebration of Pride Month. Purchase tickets in advance at GreensboroIce.com or pay at the door.

SATURDAY June 26

Let’s Craft! Candy Flowers @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

Drop in at the Little Red Schoolhouse where High Point Museum is hosting a free candy flowers craft class for children ages 0-12. Allergies are no problem as candy used is nut-free! For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

4th Annual Triad Vegfest @ Center City Park (GSO) 11 a.m.

This health-centered event will feature plant-based food, Vegucation booths and more. Educational opportunities include how to go vegan, how to eat to live and how to start a community garden. Learn more at TriadVegFest.org

Pop the Trunk Food Distribution and Grab and Go @ D-Up Inc. (HP) 12 p.m.

The Delta Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority with Care 2 Globe, Scott Cares Foundation and other community partners are hosting a giveaway of boxes of food and a hot meal to those in need. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY June 27

Kettle Cigar Social @ the Brewer’s Kettle (HP) 4 p.m.

For just $15, enjoy a beverage and a cigar provided by Caldwell Cigars during the Brewer Kettle’s monthly social. Find more info on the event page on Facebook.

Scott Fest @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 5 p.m.

A benefit concert in memory of local musician Scott Johnson, who died of an opioid overdose in February, will take place in LeBauer Park. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem, GC-STOP. The concert’s performers include talent Johnson worked with in his life, such as Walla Walla and the Brand New Life. A $30 donation is suggested; however, pay what you can. To learn more, visit ScottFestGSO.com.

WEDNESDAY June 30

Our Band @ the Ramkat (W-S) 7 p.m.

Justin Poindexter and Sasha Papernik make up Our Band, a duet combining Poindexter’s American Roots background and Papernik’s Russian-American heritage to create a unique sound that’ll take over the Ramkat’s Gas Hill drinking room. Visit OurBand.org and click ‘Tour’ to purchase tickets.