It’s Pride Month! Rainbow flags are being seen all over as the LGBTQ+ community displays delight in who they are. Pride Month is celebrated June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. On June 28 of that year, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Manhattan. Police’s violent removal of employees and guests at the bar led to days of riots from the LGBTQ+ community as Stonewall was one of the few businesses that welcomed gay people at the time. Since then, pride marches and parades have been held in various cities around the world to remember a pivotal point in LGBTQ+ history. Local pride groups you can support include Greensboro Pride and Pride Winston-Salem.

THURSDAY June 3

Fresh Catch Seafood @ Cork and Grind (HP) 5 p.m.

Fresh Catch Seafood Shack food truck will be at Cork and Grind offering seafood meals to pair with your wine, beer or coffee. View Fresh Catch’s menu on their Facebook page.

Thursday Night Music @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 6 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of ales from SouthEnd as the evening is ignited by live music from Buddy Ro. View SouthEnd’s full menu website.

Sip & Smoke @ Garage Tavern (GSO) 7 p.m.

Enjoy bourbon and cigars on the patio during this sip and smoke event. Tickets can be purchased at Garage Tavern and include three bourbons, two cigars and appetizers. Act quickly! Seats are limited.

FRIDAY June 4

Donuts in the Park @ Miller Park (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

Celebrate National Donut Day by joining the city of WS for donuts, crafts and more. Contact [email protected] for more information.

City Sunsets @ Center City Park (GSO) 7 p.m.

Grab a lawn chair and head to Center City Park for this free summer concert series. Join Quilla, an electronic music producer, for an evening of uplifting, catchy beats with her signature vocal loop compositions. Learn more about Quilla by visiting her website.

Women’s Self Defense Seminar @ Macon’s Martial Arts (HP) 7 p.m.

The black-belt experts at Macon’s Martial Arts are hosting a free women’s self-defense seminar. Arrive dressed comfortably and prepared to learn basic self-defense tips and tactics. No experience is necessary. Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.

SATURDAY June 5

Games in the Park @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

The historical park will become an early American game playground as children learn how to use rolling hoops, stilts and play leap frog from costumed interpreters. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

Drag Queen Car Wash @ Parkway United Church of Christ (W-S) 11 a.m.

Start off Pride Month right with a clean ride. Pride W-S, Mr. and Miss Pride W-S and T with a Tude is hosting a car wash featuring a food truck and more for you to enjoy. A $10 minimum donation is requested. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY June 6

Outdoor Market @ The Market (HP) 10 a.m.

Enjoy the open air as you shop during this outdoor market event featuring vendors with handmade crafts, baked goods and more! Visit the Market’s Facebook page for more information.

Music & Food @ COHAB (HP) 7 p.m.

Pull up to COHAB for craft beer and Latin street food from Que Viva food Truck. Live music will be provided by Avery Shaffer.