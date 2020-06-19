Looking for a list of ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the Triad this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

FRIDAY

Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance @ City of Greensboro (GSO) All Day

Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries & Museum and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is hosting a day of virtual events, including cooking, performances, and panel discussions, to celebrate Juneteenth. Events will be broadcast on the City of Greensboro’s Facebook page.

Black Lives Matter: Protest to Policy — Policing Reforms that Work @ Winston-Salem Urban League (W-S) 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting

Winston-Salem Urban League partners with Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, For Everyone Home Cohort, and Grounded Solutions to discuss policy reform in a multi-part webinar. Check out the event page for info on Zoom registration.

SATURDAY

Juneteenth Running Challenge @ Twin City Track Club (W-S) All Day

Help the Twin City Track Club accomplish their goal of covering 619 miles to celebrate Juneteenth. Participation is free, but donations are welcome and proceeds from the event will go to the Winston-Salem Urban League. Register here.



Juneteenth Livestream @ United Way of Forsyth County (W-S) 8 a.m.

Join United Way of Forsyth County for a Juneteenth celebration. The event will be livestreamed from their Facebook page.

Juneteenth Pop-Up Market @ 112 S. Main St (HP) 1 p.m.

Artsy People of Color and Sabrina McGowens Art Gallery are hosting a Juneteenth pop-up market specializing in Afrocentric products. Find more information and vendors on Tilted Crown Products’ Instagram.

Taste of Creole Concessions @ the Beer Growler Winston-Salem (W-S) 4 p.m.

A Taste of Creole food truck will be at the Beer Growler ready to satisfy your Louisiana cuisine cravings! Visit the Growler’s Facebook page for info.

SUNDAY

Black Elm Street @ Haus of Lacks (GSO) 2 p.m.

Join Haus of Lacks as they discuss ten global statistics of the plight of African-Americans and how to take immediate action against them. Visit the event page to learn more about how to get involved.

Juneteenth Rally @ Lebauer Park (GSO) 3 p.m.

An in-person rally to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend begins at 3 p.m. in downtown Greensboro. The invitation mentions a specific purpose: “Join us in an effort to unify our community.”