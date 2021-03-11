In case you didn’t know, today is National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day. I know what you’re thinking. “There’s a holiday for everything.” I know, right? Oatmeal nut waffles can be made by simply folding oats and nuts — almonds or walnuts perhaps — into your favorite waffle mix. Then, top with jam, whipped cream, or a simple maple syrup! Oatmeal nut waffles can be considered a healthier breakfast choice as oats are low in calories, and nuts are great sources of fiber and protein. Once you’re done enjoying your oatmeal nut waffle creation, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY March 11

New Beginnings Exhibit @ Marshall’s Little Art Gallery (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

To welcome spring, Marshall’s Little Art Gallery is hosting a multi-artist exhibit of works inspired by growth and fresh start, including pottery and painting. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.

MixxedFit @ McCleese Fitness (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T alumna Charity Maddox invites you to McCleese Fitness for a fun workout, combining dance and fitness. Whether you join virtually or in-person, admission is $5. For registration information, visit the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY March 12

SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends Exhibit @ Center for Visual Artists (GSO) 6:00 p.m.

Terence Walker has curated an interactive art exhibit with paintings, audio and more dedicated to Black legends in various industries like music or politics. Visit HeavyEnergyUniversity.com to register for free.

Soul Revival @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 6 p.m.

Set your soul on fire on Friday nights at High Point Yoga School during soul revival. Spots are limited due to COVID restrictions, so reserve your space in advance on HPYS’s website.

SATURDAY March 13

Ride to the Rock @ Riding High Harley-Davidson (HP) 11:30 a.m.

HP Harley-Davidson invites you to grab your bike and enjoy a free ride to Hanging Rock State Park. Register on site. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.

Shake Your Shamrocks @ The Katharine Brasserie and Bar (W-S) 12 p.m.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Katharine is inviting you to shake your shamrocks in support of Winston-Salem PRIDE with lunch and a drag show. Visit PrideWS.org to purchase tickets.

Funky Confusion Band @ Cabo Mexican Grill (HP) 7 p.m.

Enjoy the variety of sounds played by Funky Confusion as they debut at Cabo Mexican Grill. Learn more about Funky Confusion Band on their Facebook page.

SUNDAY March 14

Concert of Gratitude @ University of North Carolina School of the Arts (W-S) 3 p.m.

The Reynolda Quartet, comprised of UNCSA faculty, is hosting a livestreamed concert of works that reflect on the strength of the human spirit. Tickets are just $10 per household. To purchase tickets and view the concert, visit UNCSA’s website.