(Featured photo by A. Currell) In observance of Women’s History Month, let’s remember a disco legend. On this day in 1992, Ladonna Gaines, AKA Donna Summer, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Summer dominated the disco scene of the late seventies with hit singles “Love to Love You Baby” and “Hot Stuff.” During her forty year career, Summer won a multitude of accolades, including five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and two entries into the Dance Music Hall of Fame. Summer passed away from lung cancer on May 12, 2012 at her home in Naples, FL.

THURSDAY March 18

Saint Joan @ UNC Greensboro (GSO) Online

Publicity photos for Spring ’21 procession of Saint Joan.

The UNCG School of Theater presents Saint Joan, a story that highlights the determination of Joan of Arc, for on-demand viewing through Saturday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the School of Theater’s website.

Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem (W-S) 7 p.m.

In partnership with Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, MUSE Winston-Salem is excited to announce this virtual storytelling event with the theme of “Never saw it coming,” with storytellers reciting tales of surprises, rethinking and more. Guests of the night include Katherine Perry, executive director of Leadership Winston-Salem, and emcee LB the Poet. Visit Eventbrite for free registration.

FRIDAY March 19

History Lunch Break: Ella Baker — Six Decades in the Making @ Greensboro History Museum (GSO) 12 p.m.

During the Sit-In Movement of the 1960s, Southern Christian Leadership Conference member Ella Baker, with students from Shaw University, organized the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Dr. Lea E. Williams is hosting a virtual discussion dedicated to the life and work of Ella Baker. Register on Zoom.

Opening the Vault: Highlights from 24 Years of Student Films @ UNC School of the Arts (W-S) Online

The UNCSA School of Filmmaking is showing on-demand screenings from their archive of student films from the past 24 years. The curated list of student films includes some created by notable alumni, such as producer David Gordon Green, when they were in school. The films will be available to view until the 21st. For more information, visit UNCSA’s website.[BC1]

SATURDAY March 20

March Market @ Winston Junction Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Grab a bite to eat from Urban Street Grill Food Truck while shopping with more than 40 local artists and makers selling handmade jewerly, repurposed furniture and more. Visit the event page for more information.

First Day of Spring Celebration @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 12 p.m.

Kick of the first day of spring at SouthEnd Brewing Co. Enjoy the sounds of country band Cumberland Drive while indulging in new beer flavors and a new food menu.

SUNDAY March 21

Fred Moyer Virtual Concert @ High Point Theatre (HP) 4 p.m.

In partnership with the High Point Community Concert Association, High Point Theater invites you to view a livestreamed concert of professional pianist Frederick Moyer, who has performed from Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Recital Hall. View live from HP Theatre’s Facebook page.