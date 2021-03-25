To close out Women’s History Month, let’s say happy birthday to the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin. Franklin was born on this day in Memphis, but she grew up in Detroit. A vocal powerhouse of R&B and soul, Franklin was known by fans for singles “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Something He Can Feel” and many more. During performances, Franklin would carry her purse onstage to be monitored by herself or staff. As she grew up watching other Black musicians perform, she witnessed them be extremely underpaid or not at all. She demanded the money up front to be placed in her purse or she would not perform, a practice she continued her entire career. Franklin racked up a variety of accolades during her career of more than 50 years, including 18 Grammys, 6 American Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018.

THURSDAY March 25

LoFi Park Open House @ Downtown Greenway (GSO) 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Greenway has new, Earth-friendly renovations waiting to be seen. During this open house, speak to designers David Mudd and Justin Vette about the park’s newest installation, or grab something to eat from the Bandito Burrito food truck. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

Do You See These Women: Women’s History Month Gathering @ School of Love (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

In honor of Women’s History Month, School of Love is hosting an online celebration highlighting the work and influence of Black and Brown female activists, organizers and leaders in the city of Winston-Salem. Keynote speaker Venneikia Williams and others will share more about their organizations’ work. Visit Zoom to register.

FRIDAY March 26

Drought @ RiverRun International Film Festival (W-S) Online

To celebrate National Autism Awareness Day, RiverRun is hosting a screening of NC-based film Drought for one night only. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased from RiverRun’s website.

Dine at the Diamond @ High Point Rockers Baseball (HP) 11 a.m.

Pitchin’ Kitchin’ at Truist Point invites you to enjoy “great food with a great view!” They’re serving up your ballpark favorites with a twist. Find out more about Pitchin’ Kitchin’s menu from their Instagram page @thepitchinkitchen.

SATURDAY March 27

Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic @ Walker Furniture Gallery (HP) 9 a.m.

Guilford and Randolph Counties are hosting a free joint drive-thru rabies clinic, ensuring safety for your furry friends! Dogs must remain in vehicles on a leash, and cats must be in individual carriers. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Terri Dowell-Dennis & Ali Waller: Opening Reception @ Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (W-S) 1 p.m.

SECCA is hosting a dual reception to celebrate the opening of two exhibitions. Thinking through Making by Terri Dowell-Dennis is a collection of works on paper and quilts. Ali Waller’s /200 features plaster casts of bodies of female sexual assault survivors. Learn more from the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY March 28

Spring Fling @ Kaleideum North (W-S) 11 a.m.

Dress in a white T-shirt for a mess of color powder play, an Easter egg hunt and museum exploration during Kaleideum’s Spring Fling. With multiple egg hunts throughout the day, you can only participate during the ticket time you purchase. To purchase tickets, visit Kaleideum’s website.

Cross Canvas Class @ Distractions Art Studio (HP) 2 p.m.

Distractions is hosting Easter-themed art classes as the holiday approaches. Get creative as you paint a cross canvas. All you have to do is register on Distractions’ website. Everything you need will be provided.