March brings to mind warm weather, St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness, but let’s talk about March’s birth flower, the daffodil. Some people associate the daffodil with new beginnings since it blooms at the start of spring. Its sturdy stem and bright yellow or white petals of various sizes make it the perfect addition to floral arrangements. Although it’s native to Western Europe, the daffodil fares well in North American gardens. Now that you’ve learned a little about the daffodil, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY March 4

Spring Break & Summer Camp Registration @ Kaleideum North (W-S) Online

Kaleideum is excited to announce that registration for spring break and summer camp is open. Activities vary by age and include playing educational games, making art or testing engineering skills. Visit Kaleideum’s website to register.

Believe in the G @ UNCG (GSO) 12 p.m.

During this two-day event, UNCG alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents and friends are encouraged to show Spartan pride by wearing blue and gold and making a donation of any size to the university. To learn more, visit BelieveIntheG.UNCG.edu.

FRIDAY March 5

Aussie and Border Collie Takeover @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 6 p.m.

It’s time for another takeover, this time for the Aussies and border collies. Admission for these pups is free! Humans must be 21 to enter. Before you go, be sure to check out the house rules on Doggos’ website.

Working: A Musical @ Winston-Salem Theater Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

WSTA presents Working: A Musical, the story of the world’s most taken-for-granted employees, based on the book by Studs Terkel. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

SATURDAY March 6

Nerf Wars @ Oak View Recreation Center (HP) 2 p.m.

Test your Nerf skills during this fun competition hosted by Oak View Recreation Center. Register in advance at HighPointNC.gov.

Boards, Blooms & Brews @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 4 p.m.

Enjoy a cider while shopping for St. Patrick’s Day-themed charcuterie boxes from Wanderlust Boards. Gracie’s Garden & Flower Truck will also be in attendance with floral arrangements for sale.

An Evening of Short Plays #39 @ Creative Greensboro (GSO) 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, tune into Creative Greensboro’s virtual production of six short plays written by CG’s Playwright’s Forum. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. To register, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.

SUNDAY March 7

Black Carpet Speaker Series — Women in Music @ Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (Online) 3 p.m.

As part of Women’s History Month, NC Folk Festival alumni Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer are speaking about their experiences as Black women in the music industry during this free, virtual event. Register at BHERC.org.