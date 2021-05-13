On Friday, Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of a 5,500-mile long pipeline responsible for supplying oil and jet fuel to the East coast, announced it was the victim of a ransomware attack. The hack temporarily led to a stop in pipeline operations. Once that was said, people assumed there was a gas shortage, and patrons lined up at the nearest gas station to panic-buy fuel and fill up their tanks, storage containers and even plastic bags. Gotta love unnecessary chaos, right? According to an NPR report, the pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, meaning there was never a need to hoard gas. There was no shortage in the first place. Until the pipeline is fully restored though, AAA suggests minimizing fuel use by combining errands and avoiding peak traffic hours if possible.

THURSDAY May 13

Summer Camps Registration @ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

Registration is open for Lights Up!, LTWS’s summer camps and classes for kids and adults on focused on character development, voice and diction, and more. Tuition varies by camp. For more information, visit LTofWS.org/summer-camps or call 336.725.4001.

Open Mic Night @ Common Grounds (GSO) 7 p.m.

Musicians, poets, stand-up comedians and more are invited to perform at Common Grounds’ open mic night hosted by Jordan Gates. Sign up begins at 7 p.m. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

My Roots, My Dreams series @ Van Dyke Performance Space (GSO) 7 p.m.

Casa Azul of Greensboro, an organization dedication to the promotion of Latin American art and culture, is hosting a series of roundtable discussions with artists Rosalia Torres-Weiner and Cornelio Campos about how their Mexican heritage has shaped their art. Visit the event page on Facebook for free registration.

FRIDAY May 14

Food Truck Friday Grooves @ Center City Park (GSO) 11 a.m.

Each Friday this month, experience live music from different artists while enjoying a bite to eat from various food trucks. On this day, David Childers will play as you shop from R&J Food Truck, Nando’s Kitchen and Sunset Slush Italian Ice. The event is free, but registration on Eventbrite is recommended to allow organizers to follow attendance requirements.

John Michael Montgomery @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

The Classic Country Concert Series hosted by 98.1 Classic Country begins this year with John Michael Montgomery at the WSF Annex Theatre. Joining Montgomery is local band Whiskey Foxtrot. Local For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WSFairgrounds.com.

SATURDAY May 15

Blood Drive @ Hanesbrands Theater (W-S) 10 a.m.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem is hosting a blood drive to benefit the Blood Connection, a community blood center. Co-sponsors include the Little Theatre of Winston=Salem, Sawtooth School and Spring Theater. Donors are required to wear masks. Schedule your appointment by visiting Donate.TheBloodConnection.org and clicking ‘Donate Now.’

Carolina Blues Festival @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, this year’s Carolina Blues Festival exemplifies the theme of Carolina Soul. Enjoy the sounds of Johnny Rawls, Roy Roberts, the Phoebes Band and Darryl Johnson while shopping with local vendors and enjoying a full bar. A $5 drink voucher is available with the presentation of a COVID-19 vaccination card. The festival will also be livestreamed from PBPS social media. Learn more about the artists and purchase tickets at PiedmontBlues.org.

Open Casting Call for Princess & Character Performers @ Reserving Royalty Character Company & Children’s Venue (HP) 5:15 p.m.

Reserving Royalty is searching for its new cast of princesses, superheroes and party hosts. Think you have what it takes? Register and view casting requirements, job benefits and preferred qualifications at ReservingRoyalty.com/casting.

SUNDAY May 16

Triad Comic Con @ Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport (GSO) 10 a.m.

Eastgate Comics is bringing Comic Con to the Triad with comic books, live wrestling matches, a cosplay contest and more. Find more information on Triad Comic Con’s Facebook page.

Triad Outsiders Tryouts @ Washington Terrace Park (HP) 2 p.m.

The Triad Outsiders, a local amateur football team, is hosting tryouts for its 2021 season. Pre-registration is required and can be done at https://forms.gle/A1JEprdWxr7pPRF66. Learn more about the team on their Facebook page.