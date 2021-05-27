Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Thelma Mothershed, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas. These are the names of the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students chosen to attend Little Rock High School in Little Rock Arkansas in 1957. The move, initiated by President Eisenhower, integrated the previously all-white high school. Although the Nine were met with physical and verbal abuse from white students, Ernest Green became the first Black student to graduate from the school on this day in 1958. Martin Luther King Jr. joined the Green family at his graduation ceremony.

THURSDAY May 27

Artist Spotlight 2021 @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

Until June 12, the diverse styles of 10 different artists from the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem are on display as both 2D and 3D pieces during this juried arts show. Admission is free. Visit the event page on Facebook to view future exhibit dates.

Roar Music Concert Series @ Sir Winston Wine Loft (W-S) 6 p.m.

In partnership with Roar, a dining and entertainment venue opening in Winston-Salem this summer, Sir Winston Wine Loft will share its stage with Dalton Allen and Mike Coia for a live music concert series. Visit Roar’s Facebook page to stay up to date.

FRIDAY May 28

Food Truck Friday Grooves @ Center City Park (GSO) 11 a.m.

Fridays are for good food and even better live music! Enjoy the cheesy goodness of Homeslice Pizza or cool off with Kona Ice while listening to Debbie the Artist. The event is free, but registration on Eventbrite is recommended to allow organizers to follow attendance requirements.

Spring Date Night @ Mad Splatter (GSO) 4 p.m.

Enhance an evening for two by painting pottery or a canvas during this date night event. Choose from a bottle of red or white wine and treats courtesy of Mad Splatter. Purchase tickets on the event page on Facebook.

SATURDAY May 29

Memorial Day Lanterns @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

Drop in at High Point Museum for a children’s craft class where they’ll be creating lanterns to honor fallen soldiers. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Jazz Night @ Brewer’s Kettle (HP) 7 p.m.

Experience the smooth sounds of Dustin Jennings while enjoying beverages from a vast collection of ales, wines and more during jazz night. Call 336.885.0099 to reserve your table.

SUNDAY May 30

Memorial Day Ceremony @ Forest Lawn Cemetery (GSO) 2 p.m.

Join Henry K. Burtner Post 53 in the veterans’ section of the cemetery during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony to pay respects to veterans of the post. This event is open to the public.

Music Bingo @ Doggos Dog Park and Hub (GSO) 3 p.m.

Great music, prizes and drink specials will be available during Doggos’ music bingo night hosted by Top Shelf Trivia. No furry friend? No problem! You don’t need one to participate. If you do bring your pet, visit the event page on Facebook to read the rules for your good boy or girl.

Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America @ Casa Azul (GSO) 4 p.m.

Join Casa Azul for a screening of Forbidden, a documentary about Moises Serrano’s life as an undocumented immigrant and gay man living in rural North Carolina. A virtual Q&A with Serrano will follow the screening. Registration is required and can be done on the event page on Facebook.