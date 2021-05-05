How about some No. 5 on the 5th? On this day in 1921, French fashion designer Coco Chanel launched the fragrance to select clientele. Despite her controversial history (Chanel allegedly worked as a Nazi agent, but that’s another story for another Weekender), the scent went on to become one of the most famous in the world. Although it was created by perfumer Ernest Breaux, Coco Chanel became the face of the fragrance in a Harper’s Bazaar ad in 1937. The scent is defined by notes of May Rose and Jasmine, with aldehydes used to enhance it. The iconic perfume has been seen in advertisements with celebrities Marilyn Monroe, Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen.

THURSDAY May 6

Kids’ Yoga @ Country Park (GSO) 4 p.m.

Each Thursday through August, Greensboro Parks and Recreation is hosting yoga classes perfect for children age 7-10. For more information, call youth programs specialist Shelli Scott at 336.373.7757.

Salsa for Beginners @ Break’N Out Dance Studio (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

For just $10, dancers of all ages and experience levels are invited to this salsa lesson. Don’t worry about registering in advance. Just show up ready to dance! Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Trivia @ Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. (GSO) 7 p.m.

Gather your team of four people or less and head to Natty Greene’s to play trivia and compete for prizes. Arrive early as the bar is operating at 50 percent capacity. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

FRIDAY May 7

DADA First Friday Gallery Hop @ Downtown Arts District Association (W-S) 7 p.m.

The Downtown Arts District Association presents its 5th annual gallery hop with the theme “Alice in Wonderland.” Take a photo at DADA headquarters in your wackiest hat for the chance to win a prize. Enjoy baked goods and a cup of Earl Grey during the Mad Tea Party.

Meet the Artists Reception @ Artworks Gallery (W-S) 7 p.m.

Charles Hahn’s current project, Complexities, and Nuances of the Human Spirit, and Katherine Mahler’s Wayfinding will be on display at the gallery until May 30. Stop by the gallery for a reception in which the artists will discuss their individual works. Visit Artworks’ website for more info.

Spring Opera: French Opera Double Bill @ UNCSA (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

The AJ Fletcher Opera Institute at UNCSA presents two one-act French operas for your virtual viewing pleasure. Sophie Arnoud is a recollection of the life of the singer. L’heure Espagnole (The Spanish Hour) is a comedic opera about a jealous man with a flirtatious wife. Tickets are free and can be reserved on UNCSA’s website.

SATURDAY May 8

Wildflower Sale @ Piedmont Environmental Center (HP) 8 a.m.

Stop by PEC’s greenhouse to browse more than two dozen species of wildflowers — such as purple coneflower, milkweed and black-eyed Susan — to add to your garden for just 75 cents a seedling. Find more information on the event page on Facebook.

Ardmore Art Walk @ Ardmore Neighborhood (W-S) 11 a.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at the 3rd Ardmore Art Walk, featuring the works of more than 60 local artists, eight live bands and food trucks. Visit the event page on Facebook for a printable event map and more information.

Spring 2021 NC Radio Play Festival @ CPF Radio Hour (Online) 7:30 p.m.

Cary Playwrights’ Forum in partnership with the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum have co-produced an audio play festival. Each weekend this month, two plays will premiere on the CPF Radio Hour podcast site. On this day, enjoy “Call Center” and “Lost Time.” Be sure to check the CPF Facebook page and YouTube channel for premiere links. The event is free with no registration required, but donations are appreciated.

SUNDAY May 9

Mother’s Day Market @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift from vendors selling handmade crafts during this market. Food will be provided by Twin City Minis and Gusto! Latin Eatery food trucks.

Mother’s Day Paint & a Pint @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 2 p.m.

Bull City Ciderworks in partnership with Nailed It DIY is hosting a Mother’s Day event where you can get creative. Enjoy a pint of cider while choosing from various plank designs to decorate. Visit the event page on Facebook to purchase materials in advance.