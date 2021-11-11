Art is very valuable to our society. It is influential because it allows you to translate experiences across space and time. Art can be expressed through music, literature, painting and sculptures.

THURSDAY Nov. 11

Heathers: The Musical @ Freedman Theatre (W-S)

Mature audiences are welcomed to the opening of the 1988 film based musical. Come see why this film became a cult hit. Tickets for students are $20 while regular tickets are $25. Purchase tickets and learn more on the website.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot @ Sprinkle Theatre (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

UNCG presents this historical piece based on the fate of Judas Iscariot’s. This modern take on Stephen Guirgis play will highlight the message of unconditional love. Due to COVID restrictions the venue is at half capacity, so be sure to purchase tickets on their website early.

FRIDAY Nov. 12

Toothsome/ LIMN/ Sugar Meat @ Oden Brewing Company (GSO) 7 p.m.

Join Greensboro’s finest punk and indie bands this evening for music and good vibes. For more information visit the Facebook page.

Dreamgirls @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

“Dreamgirls will never leave you.” The popular Broadway show is coming to a city near you, presented by the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance. Come experience the reenactment of the Motown inspire girl group for $25. Doors open 30 minutes before show time, masks are required. To purchase tickets, visit their website.





SATURDAY Nov. 13

Go Far 5K and Fun Run @ Courtyard by Marriott (HP) 8:15 a.m.

Celebrate health and wellness with your family at this event. Come cheer on children from more than 60 Triad schools as they achieve their 5K goals. Fore more information visit the Go Far webpage.

Operation Christmas Child Craft Show @ South Elm Street Baptist Church (GSO) 9 a.m.

Bring your child to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 13th annual Christmas craft show. Enjoy an early Christmas experience with pictures and arts and craft. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Make-and-Take Workshop @ the Gazebo at new Garden Landscaping (GSO) 10 a.m.

It’s ornament hanging time. Join this hands-on workshop to learn how to make decorative bows for the holiday season. Workstations will abide by the 6 feet social distancing rule and workshop materials will have a $20 fee. Visit the webpage for more information.

Adaptive Sports Expo @ Greensboro Sportsplex (GSO) 1 p.m.

The city of Greensboro is collaborating with UNCG’s department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation for this event. This informative expo will allow you learn and play adaptive sports such as wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and more. Vendors will be on site with goodies and opportunities for the community. Visit the website for more information.

Booze N’ Brush @ 316 Meadowview Road (GSO) 4 p.m.

This isn’t your typical Sip N’ Paint. Attend this Booze N’ Brush for a girl’s night out to enjoy the painting of male models. This one-drink minimum event will be directed by a professional paint instructor. Must be 18 years of age to attend the venue. For more information visit the event page.

Elsewhere Extravaganza @ 600 Block S. Elm St (GSO) 6 p.m.

Where else could you experience this amount of fun other than the Elsewhere Extravaganza? Open to the public, the Terminal E Street party will have live music from the Quilla, Blind Dog Gatewood and more. A non-stop dance party will be incorporated with an electrified instrument music session. Also, experience the live projected paintings/ animations with surprises and other performers. For more information visit the website.

SUNDAY Nov. 14

Made 4 the Holidays Marketplace @ Greensboro Farmers Market (GSO) 11 a.m.

The largest festive shopping tradition in town is back. More then 50 Piedmont artisans and makers are included with this Holiday arts, crafts, and pottery event. Handcrafted jewelry, fiber art and delicious shelf-stable artisan food products will be available. General admission tickets are free from 11 a.m-4 p.m. and early bird tickets can be purchased for $7 online. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Wild Dreams @ Stevens Center (W-S) 3 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Symphony welcomes you to a classic series concert cycle. Join guest conductor Carolyn Kuan and internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Lewin for a musical evening. All visitors must present a proof of vaccination or a negative test to this mask required event. For ticket purchase visit the website.