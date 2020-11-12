Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. You may be thinking of avoiding walking under ladders and stepping on cracks, but what about the movie franchise? The first film in the series was released on May 9, 1980 and has remained popular with fans since. The trademark hockey goalie mask Jason Vorhees wears has become one of the most recognizable symbols in the horror genre. Why not have a Friday the 13th movie marathon? When you’re done watching Jason terrorize damn near everyone that visits Camp Crystal Lake, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Nov. 12

Speaking Our Piece: Protestors’ Post-Election Reflections @ Greensboro History Museum (GSO) 6 p.m.

Join activists Joshua Branton, Gavin Cooley, Virginia Holmes and Azariah Journey for a Zoom conversation where they’ll discuss the protests that brought them together and what they have planned for the months ahead. Register on Zoom.

Henry V On-Demand @ University of North Carolina School of the Arts (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

Sara Becker, School of Drama faculty member directs Henry V by William Shakespeare as a radio play. After its premiere, Henry V will be available as a podcast. To purchase tickets, visit UNCSA’s website.

FRIDAY Nov. 13

Nightmares from Elm Street @ Triad Stage (GSO) 9 a.m.

Join Triad Stage for literal nightmares from Elm Street where three spooky tales will be presented to you as a radio play. To purchase tickets, visit Triad Stage’s website.

Potty Mouth Pottery @ Distractions (HP) 7 p.m.

Stop by Distractions for an adult only pottery decorating event. Reserve your space for only $5 on Distractions’ website.

SATURDAY Nov. 14

Fall Leaves Sensory Hike @ Piedmont Environmental Center (HP) 9 a.m.

Join a PEC naturalist for a breath of fresh air on this hike highlighting the sounds and smells of fall. This event is for adults and youth ages 15 and up and only costs $3. For additional info, call the PEC office.

Fall Market @ Winston Junction Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Featuring vendors specializing in locally handmade crafts and goods, this socially-distanced event will be one to enjoy. Check out the event page for more information.

SUNDAY Nov. 15

Sunday Brunch @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 10:30 a.m.

Stop by SouthEnd for Sunday brunch! $3 mimosas, French toast and a chance to create your own omelette will be available. For more information, visit the event page.

The Gratitude Festival @ Ma’ati Spa (W-S) 12 p.m.

Ma’ati Spa is hosting their second annual Gratitude Festival, showing gratitude to the Earth, the harvest and each other. Local vendors, vegan food and more will be available. Although the event is free, the spa asks that you get registered on Eventbrite.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 18

Virtual Happy Hour @ Deep Roots Market (GSO) 6 p.m.

Deep Roots Market is hosting a virtual happy hour where a wine connoisseur will guide you through tasting three white wines. Pick up the 3-pack of wines at Deep Roots to save over 15%! The event will be livestreamed from Deep Roots’ Facebook page.