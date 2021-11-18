Celebrate the educators for American Education Week. This week students should appreciate and give thanks to the professionals working in the education system, and recognize the parents that support and encourage education as well. This week has been celebrated since 1921 to also develop ways to improve the public education system.

THURSDAY Nov. 18

Theatre Art Galleries exhibit @ 220 E. Commerce Ave (HP) 5:30 p.m.

Get a different perspective of art at this upcoming visual art exhibit. Greig Leach, Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita will have galleries to display their unique styles. For more information visit their website.

University Band and Wind Ensemble @ UNCG Auditorium (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

The music majors of UNCG welcome you as they perform a challenging yet historic ensemble to display their artistry. Masks are required while inside the performance hall. To pre-register for tickets or for more information visit the UNCG website.

FRIDAY Nov. 19

Reynolda Village Holiday Stroll @ Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants (W-S) 5 p.m.

Tis’ the season to enjoy a historic stroll through Reynolda Village to jumpstart the jolly holiday. Carolers, free carriage rides and site-seeing of Christmas decorations will keep you occupied on the tour. Fan favorite shops will provide holiday selections with a special appearance by Saint Nick. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Icons the Drag Dinner Show @ Chemistry Nightclub (GSO) 8 p.m.

Come witness the finest drag in North Carolina. Bring your family for this entertaining and affordable dinner. All ages are welcomed, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information visit the event page.

Let’s Have a Ball Dance Series @ Fred Astaire Dance Studio (GSO) 8 p.m.

Join this dance company for the final round of the three-part series. Enjoy a night of practicing the Hustle, Merengue and Salsa dances. Be sure to come out in your best performance attire. Visit fredastaire.com/greensboro for more information.

SATURDAY Nov. 20

Crafts Fair @ M.C. Benton Jr. Convention Center (W-S) 10 a.m.

The gathering of crafty artists working in wood, glass, and fiber is back. Photography and printmaking are also included in this yearly exhibition. Three honoree artists will select the winner that meets the Piedmont Craftsmen standard. Visit the piedmontcraftsmen.org for more information.

Hearth Cooking @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

Early Americans enjoyed meals cooked on an open hearth. Come see what the hype is about at High Point Museum, where all ages are welcome to the feast. Costumed interpreters will cook some traditional harvest meals in the Hoggatt House. For more information visit the Facebook page.

Whimsical Women Fall Art Show @ Bailey Park (W-S) 11 a.m.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of this show with over 100 whimsical artists in Bailey Park. Receive updates about the event on the Facebook page.

Sting @ Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (GSO) 8 p.m.

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents Sting, the world’s most renowned and distinctive artist. Join the Grammy award winning singer as he performs alongside of GSO. The performance will include contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits. For more information visit the symphony’s webpage.

SUNDAY Nov. 21

Thanksgiving Drive Thru @ E. Cone Boulevard (GSO) 10 a.m.

Evangel Fellowship is hosting this drive-thru event for families in need of food for Thanksgiving. Be sure to sign up by Nov. 19. Check the Facebook page out for more information.