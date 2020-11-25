Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving — a day for companionship, fellowship and unbuttoning your pants because you ate one dinner roll too many. After sticking to baking your go-to pie this year or trying your hand at Nikki Miller Ka’s butternut squash pie recipe, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Nov. 26

Gratitude in Motion @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 9 a.m.

HPYS is hosting a Thanksgiving morning yoga workout designed to “open the heart, soften the spirit, and fill you with gratitude.” Register on HPYS’s website.

Thanksgiving @ the Katharine Brasserie and Bar (W-S) 11 a.m.

Relax this Thanksgiving. Chef Eric Brownlee will be at the Katharine preparing your choice of French brasserie or a classic Thanksgiving meal. For pricing and reservation info, visit the event page.

Thanksgiving @ the Brooklyn Pizzeria (GSO) 12 p.m.

Brooklyn Pizzeria is offering free meals to first responders, the homeless and anyone in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

FRIDAY Nov. 27

Christmas Toy Drive @ Triad Health Center (GSO) 8 a.m.

Triad Health Center is partnering with Toys for Tots to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. For each toy donated, Triad Health Center will match it! Visit the event page for drop-off hours.

BBA Sexual Chocolate Release @ Foothills Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Celebrate Black Friday with the release of coffee-infused Bourbon barrel aged Sexual Chocolate at all three Foothills locations. Lobster Dogs food truck will be there providing dinner. Check out the event page for more info.

SATURDAY Nov. 28

Antique Glass Ornament Display @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 10 a.m.

Until Dec. 31st, stop by Reynolda to view a historic collection of Christmas ornaments. Visit Reynolda’s website to purchase tickets.

Sonic Forest @ Hamburger Park (GSO) 9 a.m.

Downtown Greensboro presents Sonic Forest — an interactive installation of electronic Christmas trees complete with music, environmental sounds and color-changing LED lights. Visit downtown GSO’s website for more info.

SUNDAY Nov. 29

Singin’ in the Rain @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO) 2 p.m.

Carolina Theatre is providing a showing of Singin’ in the Rain — the hilarious tale of two silent movie stars whose latest film is transformed into a musical. Purchase tickets on the theatre’s website.

Winter Wonderlights @ Greensboro Science Center (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

Winter Wonderlights is Greensboro Science Center’s new holiday light show. The zoo will be surrounded by shimmering lights in addition to more surprises. To purchase tickets and view future dates, visit GSO Science Center’s website.