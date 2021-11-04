Health is Wealth. Keep this proverb in mind when enjoying the festivals and events this weekend. Health is the most valuable aspect of life an individual can uphold. Good health is determined by the complete evaluation of mental, physical, spiritual and social well-being of an individual.

THURSDAY Nov. 4

Gingerbread Craft Fair @ Masonic Center (W-S) 9 a.m.

All they want for Christmas is you at the 36th annual craft fair. Start your Christmas shopping early at this free event. Quality handmade items are on sale and the café will have breakfast and lunch menu options available. A room will be occupied with delicious baked goods such as pies, cakes and cookies. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Petanque @ Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden (GSO) 9:30 a.m.

Who’s down for a round of petanque? Like horseshoes, the goal of the game is to get close to your target. Gather points for your team by outthrowing your opponent. Get some fresh air and make some new friends at this outdoor social play. Ages 8 to 80+ and beginners are welcome. All equipment will be provided. More information about this event can be found on the website.

Career Fair and Fall Finale @ Hanes Hosiery Community Center (W-S) 10 a.m.

Bounce back from the pandemic with this drive-thru career fair for the community. Resources about employment will be provided. Trained volunteers will come to your car with protective gear. For more information about this event visit the webpage.

FRIDAY Nov. 5

Friend Friday Workouts @ F45 Training (W-S) 5:30 a.m.

Bring a friend to get HIIT by F45. The Winston-Salem training class is hosting a free, high-intensity 45-minute cardio session so you can get in shape before the holidays. For more information visit the event page.

Authentic Women’s Night @ Harvest Church (GSO) 7 p.m.

Faith meets friendship at this ladies night. Come discuss “REST” with Pastor Misti. This fun environment allows women to become refreshed in spiritual presence while making new friends. To register online visit the church center website.

SATURDAY Nov. 6

Bark for Life of the Triad @ Country Park (GSO) 9 a.m.

Bring your pooch to help fight cancer at this hybrid community event. You can either leash up and join others in-person at Country Park or join the online contest and challenges for prizes. Join in-person for goody bags, t-shirts and a lap around the park. Sponsors will be onsite as well. To register online visit the Facebook.

Arts & Crafts Show @ 555 Springfield Friends Meeting (HP) 10 a.m.

Handcrafted pottery, woodwork and jewelry are being featured at this artsy event. Come visit the Quaker Korner General Store and bakery for homemade goodies and fall produce. A silent auction will highlight the beautiful paintings and items to bid on. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Fall Festival @ Northwood Community Center (HP) Noon

Brr, it’s getting cold. Help keep the community warm this season by attending this coat, blanket, and school supply give away in High Point. All friends and family are welcomed for an afternoon of good food and entertainment. To donate or for more information please visit the event page.

The Art Junkie @ Greensboro Cultural Center (GSO) 2:15 p.m.

The only handmade accessory fashion show in town is returning! The Ultimate Junki brand will have unique pieces displaying one-of-a-kind pieces that you can wear for any occasion. The doors will open at 2:15 p.m. but the show will begin at 3. For more information visit the Facebook page.

Intimate Night of Jazz and Laughs @ Harbor One Restaurant (HP) 5:30 p.m.

In need of a private night with your significant other? Join Luv Jones Project and Simpli Net as they give a private blues and comedic session. A meal and glass of wine will be included. Tickets can be purchased at the restaurant or Eventbrite.

SUNDAY Nov. 7

Wedding Expo @ Castle McCulloch (HP) 1 p.m.

Brides and grooms-to-be are welcome to bring their entourage to the only castle in North Carolina. This magical experience will have delicious cocktails and food from wedding bakers and caterers. Also, get the chance to converse with wedding professionals from multiple vendors to help plan your special day. To register online check out the webpage.