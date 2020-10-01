When you think of October, you think of Halloween, pumpkin spice anything and hayrides, but what about cookies? Today is National Homemade Cookies Day, a day to finally indulge if you’ve been looking for an excuse for a cheat day, or just a day to show appreciation for a delicious baked good. Dust off your grandma’s handwritten recipe with all her best-kept baking secrets and get to work, or try this classic chocolate chip cookie recipe from Nestle. After baking someone’s day, here are things to do this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Oct. 1

The Drive Thru @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (W-S) 11 a.m.

Traditional fairs this year may be cancelled, but the fairgrounds found a way to keep the fun going! Enjoy your favorite fair foods in this drive-thru experience. Admission is free with a suggested 5 can donation to go to the Crisis Control Ministry. To learn more, visit the event page. (See Nikki Miller-Ka’s story)

Pop-Up Wine Tasting @ Wine Merchants & Vin205 Wine Bar (W-S) 5 p.m.

Join Caleb and Gwendolyn for this free wine wasting event. Weather permitting, it will be held on the patio. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock N Roll @ the Ramkat (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

The Ramkat in partnership with A/perture cinema presents a drive-in screening of this new documentary about the granddaddy of rock and roll. Tickets are $30 and a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. To purchase tickets, visit a/perture’s website.

FRIDAY Oct. 2

Book Drive & Book Swap @ Elsewhere (GSO) 6 p.m.

April Parker and Elsewhere Museum in collaboration with BABY, Books and Black Youth: Uncaged Youth Reading Project, aims to bring new or gently used books to incarcerated youth in Greensboro. Join them outside the museum to donate a book or even take one home.

Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

Reynolda House Museum is reopening at limited capacity as part of its Weekend of Gratitude. The Tiffany glass exhibit, organized by the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in Queens, NY, serves as an educational experience by offering a brief history lesson of Tiffany glass and how it’s designed. The exhibit will open to the public on Oct. 6. To purchase tickets, visit the event page.

Creative Writing Class @ Mental Health Greensboro (GSO) 11 a.m.

Writing benefits mental health by helping the writer understand their thoughts and feelings more clearly. By visiting this free creative writing class, you might be surprised by what you find out about yourself. Get registered on the event page.

SATURDAY Oct. 3

Fit Hustlers Fit Camp @ Gibson Park (HP) 9 a.m.

Join Fit Hustlers for this full-body, high-energy workout for only $10! Only 25 spots are available so CashApp $FitHustlers365 to reserve yours.

Form/Texture/Light/Shadow @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

Stop by the Arboreal Gallery to view this joint exhibition between jewelry designer Nannette Gatti Davis and photographer Jasmine Huff, described by both as a “photographic narrative that showcased not only how the jewelry was to be worn, but how each piece transforms its wearer.” To learn more, visit the event page.

Ghostlight Concert: Reliably Bad & the Wright Avenue @ Carolina Theatre (GSO) 8 p.m.

Carolina Theatre is pleased to announce the ghostlight will be replaced with live musical performances as part of the Ghostlight Concerts Series. Seating will be limited to 25 guests. To purchase tickets and view the upcoming lineup, visit the event page.

SUNDAY Oct. 4

The Next Station @ the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (W-S) 7 p.m.

The final show in this year’s 10-Minute Play Festival is The Next Station, a comedy set in London about a woman who falls in love with a stranger she rides the subway with despite never speaking to him. The play will be broadcast from the LTWS Facebook page where it and the plays from earlier this week will remain.

Hocus Pocus @ Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

Marketplace Cinemas wants to bring in Halloween the right way by showing Hocus Pocus, the hilarious tale of three witches accidentally resurrected on Halloween night, on the big screen. To purchase tickets, visit the drive-in’s website.