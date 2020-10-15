The 2020 early voting season begins today and ends on the 31st. During this time, any registered voter or eligible individual in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person. Voters are also able to same-day register and vote. Before casting your vote, check out our 2020 Election Guide and other 2020 election stories. Then, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Oct. 15

Marisol On-Demand @ UNCG (GSO) 8 a.m.

The UNCG School of Theater is going virtual with its performances this season. Marisol, the story of a young professional dealing with homelessness, violence and racism, will be available for on-demand viewing until the 17th. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by calling the theater’s box office at 336-334-4392 or visiting Etix.

Pink Out Playgroup @ City Lake Park (HP) 10:30 a.m.

Visit this playgroup dressed in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sensory-focused activities will be available for parents and children to enjoy. To register, visit Fit4Mom’s website.

Trivia @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 7 p.m.

Thursdays are for trivia at Natty Greene’s. Gather your team of no more than four people and wear your thinking caps as there are prizes to win. Core beers — buckshot, wildflower and Guilford — will be available in pitchers for $15 and food trucks will be stopped outside for dinner. Wear your mask and come prepared to play!

FRIDAY Oct. 16

Dancing Problems Can Release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 2 p.m.

Join Wise Man Brewing for the release of Northern English porter, Dancing Problems. Bursting with flavors of mocha, brown sugar and almonds, it’s made to get you and your taste buds dancing.

Echoes from Carolina @ Piedmont Opera (W-S) 8 p.m.

Piedmont Opera is presenting two one-act productions livestreamed from the Stevens Center as part of its “Pivotal Season.” The productions — From Appalachia and Slow Dusk — are by Carolina composers. Tickets are $5 for students and $20 to the general public and can be purchased on Piedmont Opera’s website.

SATURDAY Oct. 17

North Carolina Radio Play Festival @ CPF Radio Hour (Online) All Day

The Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum in partnership with Cary Playwrights’ Forum is hosting the Halloween-themed North Carolina Radio Play Festival. Spooky plays featuring the supernatural and more will be available during CPF Radio Hour. Check the radio plays on Podbean.

March for the Vote @ Bailey Park (W-S) 12 p.m.

Triad Abolition Project invites you to join their march and car procession through downtown to the Government Center for early voting. Enjoy provided food, candy and beverages on your way to the polls.

Ghost Stories @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

High Point Museum’s 9th annual Ghost Stories event will begin with pumpkin decorating at 10 a.m. in the Historical Park while supplies last. At 6 p.m., a link of creepy local ghost stories appealing to all will be shared.

SUNDAY Oct. 18

Drawn-Out Gala Week @ SECCA (W-S) 10 a.m.

Instead of a large gala like usual, SECCA is inviting you to a week of smaller events for this year’s Gala Week. Fundraisers, concerts and more will make up this art celebration, during which your contribution will support SECCA’s exhibitions and educational programs. To view a list of the week’s events, visit the event page.

Yoga on the Deck @ Festival Lake Park (HP) 10 a.m.

All are welcome at this free yoga session hosted by Nichol Waters and Humbled Warriors. Relax and unwind with gentle stretches, poses and breathing exercises designed to have you feeling your best physically and mentally. Visit this link to register.

Spooktacular Halloween Pawty @ PupCakes Paradise Resort (GSO) 1 p.m.

Pupcakes wants you to bring your pups to their first Halloween pawty. Entry is only $5 and includes food, games, raffles, goodie bags for your pups and entry into the costume contest. For more information, visit the event page.