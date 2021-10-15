On this day in 1581, the first Ballet was commissioned by Catherine de’ Medeci. “Ballet Comique de La Reine” was staged in Paris. Ballet comes from Latin ballo, meaning “to dance”. In the early stages, dancers wore masks and layers of costuming with large headdresses.

THURSDAY Oct 14.

Triad Elite Team Fall Festival @ Keller Williams (Kern) 5 p.m.

The Real estate agency of Keller Williams celebrate their new office with the community. Come out to enjoy free coffee, funnel cakes and corn hole with a chance to win a grand prize. For more information visit the Triad Elite Team Facebook page.

Labyrinth Outdoor Screening @ Bailey Park (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

Come relax on the lower lawn of the beautiful Bailey Park and enjoy the free premiere of Labyrinth. Local food trucks will be on hand. For more information visit the Facebook page.

FRIDAY Oct. 15

Murder on the Orient Express @ The Little Theatre (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievement is hitting the big stage. The fan favorite has been adapted to radio, two movies and a board game. The murder mystery premiered as a play in 2017 and became one of the most produced plays in America. Kick off the mysterious season with this production. Tickets are available on The Little Theatre website.

SATURDAY Oct. 16

Pure Barre Class @ Oden Brewing (GSO) 11 a.m.

Oden Brewing host a huge event and Pure Barre is contributing a free outdoor class. Come join them with your yoga mats. Spaces are limited so register quickly online. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Sundance Film Festival @ Foothills Brewing Tasting (W-S) 6 p.m.

The outdoor premiere showcase of the 95-minute theatrical program of seven short films is coming to the Foothills Tasting Room. This event will display new independent filmmakers from around the world whose work includes fiction, documentaries and animations. Bring your own seating or blanket to enjoy the show on the back lawn. For more information visit the event page.

Fall Harvest Dinner @ Little Light Bread & Soup Co (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

Get a delightful taste of Italy at this BYO harvest tasting. Little Light Bread & Soup Co. will have numerous options that highlight seasonal ingredients. Tickets can be purchased on the Little Light Triad website.

Triad Tech Savvy @ High Point Public Library (HP) 9:30 a.m.

Are there any tech savvy kids in your family? Children in grades 5-8 are welcome to participate in the one-hour robotics and coding sessions. To register for tickets, visit the event page.

Fall Pop-Up Mall Vendor @ Kindernest Preschool (GSO) 10 a.m.

Join the Kindernest preschool as they celebrate the fall season. The event will include numerous vendors and a raffle for goods and services such as Walmart and Target. Check out the webpage for more information.

Fall fest Early Childhood Resource @Windsor Community Center (GSO) Noon

Guilford County community organizations welcome families in transition and experiencing homelessness to the resource fair. Educational vendors, food and children actives will be available on-site. This free event is also open to the public. Visit the event page for more information.

SUNDAY Oct. 17

Fall Art Pop Up @ ByGood Coffee (W-S) Noon

The final Art Pop up of the year is here. ByGood Coffee and Arts Council have collaborated to host this mixed media event. The art display will include art on canvas, handmade jewelry, live performances and activities for children. For more information visit the ByGood Coffee Facebook page.

Carolina Shag Dance Lesson @ Baxter’s Tavern (GSO) 2 p.m.

“Shall we shag now or shag later?” Join the professional dancers William and Lani Greene for a free introductory lesson in the Carolina Shag. After the dance lesson stick around to display your moves at the Cat5 Band concert for just $10. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the open-air bar and beautiful fall weather. Visit their website for more information.