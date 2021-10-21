Halloween festivals and homecoming events are taking over for the month. The university that began the homecoming celebration is still unknown, but everyone enjoys the festivities. Homecoming festivities usually include rallies, parades and plenty of school pride.

THURSDAY Oct. 21

Let’s Play! In Little Red Schoolhouse @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

Let the kids release some energy in Little Red Schoolhouse. Interactive toys such as blocks, and hand puppets will be available. Free for all ages and mask are required. For more information visit the High Point Museum webpage.

RiverRun presents Storm Lake @ Kilpatrick Townsend (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

Come discuss newsworthy topics with the neighborhood. Join RiverRun to launch Indie Lens pop-up season with the free premiere of Storm Lake. The outdoor show begins with a panel discussion including local “newspaper professionals”. Visit the RiverRun International Film Festival website for more information.

FRIDAY Oct. 22

Adult Fall Festival @ Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center (W-S) 10 a.m.

Brown and Douglas Recreation Center welcomes adults only to this fall festival. This free event will include live music, antique cars and vendors. To book your tickets visit the event page.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic @ Salem’s Elberson Fine Arts Center (W-S) 10 a.m.

Salem Academy and College is celebrating its 250th academic anniversary by hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments are needed for this public event. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines but Pzfizer will be the only booster vaccine available that day. For more information visit the Salem college website.

Harvest Fest @ Grace Baptist Church (W-S) 6 p.m.

Continue celebrating the fall season with a free night of family fun. Grace Baptist Church will have a trunk or treat event, inflatables and food trucks for everyone to enjoy. Visit the website for more information.

SATURDAY Oct. 23

Harvest Pancake Celebration @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO) 8 a.m.

Chefs Alex and Tim Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will serve their harvest inspired pancakes at the Greensboro Farmers Market annual Harvest Pancake Day. Locally grown pumpkins and apples are included in the feast. Picnic seating and market fundraisers events are first come, first serve. For more information visit the event page.

Community Drug Take-Back Event @ Inmar (W-S) 10 a.m.

Inmar is collaborating with the DEA and the Winston-Salem Police department for this drive thru event to collect expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications to properly dispose of them. Visit the Inmar Facebook page for more information.

Washington Park Historic District Tours @ City Park Church (W-S) 10 a.m.

Join Preservation Forsyth on this two-hour walking tour. History of the park, highlights of local architectures and recognition of the small black community that existed within a predominately white neighborhood will be discussed. Tour audio will be available on your phone for the mile excursion. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Fall Food Truck Festival @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP) Noon

What’s better than a food truck festival? A food truck festival with live music and local vendors. The nationally recognized brewery will include food trucks such as Lobster Dog, Mama Churros and Fresh Catch Sea Food. Visit the Brown Truck Brewery Facebook page for more information.

Fall Festival @ Carriage House Senor Living Community (GSO) 11 a.m.

Carriage House Senior Living welcomes friends and family to their festive function. Food, raffles and pumpkin painting will be available. Bring outdoor seating and mask for indoor events. For more information visit the webpage.