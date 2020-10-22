Put down the potato chips and pick up a bag of pistachios. Today’s National Nut Day, created to encourage people to choose healthier snack options. There’s such a wide variety of nuts to enjoy. From cashews to almonds, nuts are a rich source of fiber and protein. Hazelnuts, commonly used in coffee and chocolate spreads, contain the highest levels of antioxidants than any other nut, keeping your system clean. Try boiling some peanuts in salt water for a delicious Southern snack, or check out this healthy trail mix recipe.

THURSDAY 22

Halloween Hoopla at Home @ Greensboro Parks and Recreation (GSO) 4 p.m.

Each Thursday this month on Facebook Live, Liz Lennon, Director of Brown Recreation Center will be showing you how to create Halloween games, treats and decorations from your home! To view a list of supplies you’ll need, visit the event page.

Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival @ Marketplace Cinemas (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

Marketplace Cinemas presents a spooky screening of local and international short films and more during the sixth annual Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Marketplace Cinemas’ website.

FRIDAY 23

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts @ Goodwill (GSO) 8 a.m.

Donut lovers, pull up to the W Market Goodwill to catch your donuts from Mama Crockett’s chute. Click “going” on the event page for your chance to win a free dozen.

BUY BLACK! Holiday Market @ Enterprise Center (W-S) 10 a.m.

To encourage people to support Black-owned businesses, SG Atkins Community Development Corporation in partnership with the Green House Village Market is hosting a holiday market every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 19. The market will feature various products created by Black entrepreneurs from jewelry to clothing. For more information and vendor opportunities, call Patricia Degraffinreaidt at 336-734-6916 or email [email protected].

Late-Night Vendor Market @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 7 p.m.

Join Hempress Farms and other vendors each Friday at this rooftop, spa-like shopping experience. Product tastings and samples will be available and attendance is free. Vendors, CashApp $40 to $HempressFarms to reserve your table space. Masks are required at this event.

SATURDAY 24

Fall Paw Fest @ Oak Hollow Festival Park (HP) 11 a.m.

Ruff Love Rescue invites you an afternoon of fun, featuring other dog groups and local vendors.

The Remarkable Susan @ Creative Greensboro (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

Creative Greensboro presents a livestreamed teen production of The Remarkable Susan, the story of the 1873 trial of Susan B. Anthony after she was arrested for voting. It will also air on at 2:45 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased on BookTix.

Monster Mask Drag Show @ the Katharine Brasserie and Bar (W-S) 10 p.m.

Mrz. Ivy Carter, the reigning Miss. Katherine 2019, hosts this spooky drag show. Decorate your mask the best way you know how. There’s a grand prize of a $100 gift card to the Katharine and a complimentary night stay at the Cardinal for the person with the best mask. To purchase tickets, visit the event page.

SUNDAY 25

Made 4 the Market @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO) 11 a.m.

Handcrafted products — jewelry, clothing, artwork and more — will be available at this market. Proceeds made from the market will directly benefit the artists selling their products in an effort to keep dollars in the community. For more information, visit the event page.

Halloween Market @ Incendiary Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Stop by Incendiary Brewing for free, family-friendly market that will feature crafts from local vendors. Trunk or treat will be available for the kids. Children and dogs are also invited to participate in a fun costume contest.

Wine Tasting @ the Vino Shoppe (HP) 5 p.m.

Described by the Vino Shoppe as an “adult trick-or-treat,” this wine tasting event has a variety of wines, ciders, beers and spiked coffee to taste. Stop by and try Werewolf Pinot Noir, Cafe Agave salted caramel spiked coffee and more. To view more available beverages, check out the event page.