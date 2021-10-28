Multiple Halloween festivals will include trick or treating this weekend. This fun tradition can be traced back to the 17th-century.

THURSDAY Oct. 28

Ilderton Jeep Music Fest @ Truist Point Stadium (HP) 5:30 p.m.

Help support Open Door Ministries by coming out to this family event. Live music, food and vendors will be available. Tickets come in the form of a $25 wristband. To purchase tickets, visit their website.

FRIDAY Oct 29.

Vendors Festival @ Sternberger Park (GSO) 11 a.m.

Aggie Pride! Vendors are showing their blue and gold all day with a festival chock full of vendors. Everyone is invited to celebrate the first year back for one of the biggest events during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. For more information visit the event page.

HalloWheels @ Hobby Park (W-S) 7 p.m.

This ghostly mountain bike ride offers some nighttime fun. Be sure to bring a light, mountain bike and helmet to ride in the woods safely. Stick around afterwards for a taste of local brews. View the Facebook page for more information.

Improv Comedy Show @ Reynolds Place Theatre (W-S) 8 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s most punctual improv troupe welcomes you to a special Halloween comedy show. This PG-13 interactive show will include spooky elements of Halloween themed content. Visit their website for more information on tickets.

Fall Festival @ 3405 Lewiston Rd (GSO) 10 p.m.

Awaken Church and Unique Busy Kids are collaborating to host this lively game night. Food, games and activities will be included in this free event. For more information visit their event page.

SATURDAY Oct. 30

Community Market Fall Festival @ Winston-Salem Shrine Club (W-S) 8 a.m.

Visit the Winston-Salem Shrine Club for this festive morning event. There will be plenty of food with the chili cook off and pumpkin pie contest. Trick-or-treating and games will be provided for children while vendors will ensure a fun time for everyone else. Visit the events page for more information.

Southeast Crab Feast @ 1590 Bolton Street (W-S) Noon

The all-you-can-eat blue crabs’ event is back for the fall season. The highly-anticipated event will allow you to eat fresh blue crabs with one side of fish and chips. This family friendly environment will also have music and entertainment. For more information visit the Facebook page.

Truck & Treat BOOsted @ Kaleideum North (W-S) Noon

Let’s get eerie at the outdoor science and environmental park. Join Kaleideum North to enjoy the spider web obstacle course, live entertainment and a number of spooktacular activities. Prizes and food will be available. All proceeds will go to the fundraiser for Kaleideum. For more information visit their website.

All Hallows Eve Party @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP) 7p.m.

Start the spooky evening early at the High Point Arts Council Halloween Eve party for adults. Costume attire is optional, but masks are not. Come enjoy a live DJ and Halloween classics such as “Thriller” and “The Monster Mash” with a chance at winning an arts and entertainment gift basket. Tickets are $15 per person and can purchased online on the event webpage.

SUNDAY Oct. 31

30-Minute Jump @ Sky Zone (GSO) 10 a.m.

Jump into Halloween at Sky Zone Trampoline Park. With a purchase of Skysocks jump for free for 30 minutes. Jump pass will be valid for a future return date. For more information visit their website.

Halloween Market @ Incendiary Brewing Company (W-S) Noon

Join the Incendiary Brewing Company for their second annual Halloween Market. This free event will have trunk or treating, craft vendors and festive costume contest for the children and dogs. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Fall Festival @ 1800 N. Main St. (HP) 5 p.m.

Halloween is here. Enjoy it trunk or treating with local businesses and organizations. Horses and hayrides will be available for the festive atmosphere. Dessert trucks will be one of many provided for those that want more than just candy. For more information visit the page.