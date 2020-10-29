On Wednesday, Oct. 28, rapper Common stopped by the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA for a day of voting events as part of Biden for President North Carolina. The day began with a canvassing kickoff followed by a basketball game of “VOTE,” a variant of “HORSE” with State Representative Amos Quick. Judge Cheri Beasley and Yvonne Lewis Holley were also in attendance. Check out our livestream of an interview with Common here, then check out what’s happening this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Oct. 29

WSNC Annual Juried Exhibition (Online)

The Watercolor Society of North Carolina is dedicated to promoting and celebrating watercolor art throughout the state. The Annual Juried Exhibition of watercolor paintings is available online until Nov. 21. Each painting in the gallery was selected by National Watercolor Society member Soon Warren.

Spooky Movie Night @ Joymongers (GSO, W-S) 7 p.m.

Stop by either Joymongers location for perfectly aged beers and a screening of Halloween. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event page.

FRIDAY Oct. 30

Monsters, Inc. @ Marketplace Cinemas (W-S) 7 p.m.

Mast General Store sponsors this free drive-in screening of Monsters, Inc., the story of a little girl named Boo that wanders into Monstropolis and relies on the monsters to get back home. Although the event is free, a voucher is required for entry and can be picked up at Mast General Store. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.

#StayAtHomecoming Premiere (Online) 9 p.m.

This year’s GHOE highlight is #StayAtHomecoming, a documentary presented by From A2B Studios that celebrates the history of NCA&T State University. It will be available on YouTube and Vimeo. Check out the teaser in the meantime.

SATURDAY Oct. 31

Food Justice for All Farmers Market @ 1901 McConnell Road. (GSO) 9 a.m.

Hosted in partnership with Guilford Urban Farming Initiative, the Bountiful Land Farmers Market aims to bring fresh affordable food to local food deserts by selling fertilizer-free, pesticide-free and herbicide-free produce. Helping hands are welcome! To register for the day you want to volunteer, visit the event page.

Halloween Bend and Brews @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP) 11 a.m.

Brown Truck Brewery and Yoga Mindset are teaming up to bring you Bend and Brews, 45-minute yoga session led by Kelle Yokeley. Entry is $10 and includes a 16 oz. can of beer of your choice. Visit the event page for more info.

Halloween Market @ Winston Junction Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Downtown Winston-Salem will become a fully decorated Halloween market. Featuring vendors dressed in costumes and locally handmade crafts and goods, this socially-distanced event will be one to enjoy. Check out the event page for more information.

Halloween Party @ Garage Tavern (GSO) 7 p.m.

Garage Tavern is hosting a Halloween celebration with two DJ’s, food and drink specials and a costume contest. There are cash prizes for the winners, so dress to impress.

SUNDAY Nov. 1

One Year Anniversary + Halloween Bash @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 5 p.m.

SouthEnd’s one year anniversary celebration will include drink specials, costume contests and live music by Wristband & Artimus Pyle on the patio. For more information, visit the event page.

Star Wars Night @ Distractions (HP) 6 p.m.

Join Distractions for a Star Wars-themed pottery event! Individually wrapped snacks will be provided. Visit Distractions’ website to reserve your space and preorder your pottery to paint during the event.