Jack-o-lantern’s are a huge part of Halloween, but what’s the history of the popular porch decoration? It begins with the Irish folklore story of a miserable, drunk con man named Stingy Jack. Stingy Jack made a deal with the Devil that the Devil would not take his soul. When Stingy Jack died, he could not enter Heaven due to his mistreatment of people. He could not enter Hell because of the deal he made. He wandered the underworld aimlessly, using a hollowed out turnip and a burning ember from the Devil to light his way. On All Hallow’s Eve, the Irish placed hollowed out turnips and gourds lit with candles on their porches to keep the ghost of Stingy Jack, or “Jack of the Lantern” away. After coming to America, they discovered pumpkins were larger and easier to carve, creating the jack-o-lantern we’re familiar with today.

THURSDAY Oct. 8

COVID-Relief Christmas Assistance Registration @ the Salvation Army (HP) 8:30 a.m.

Registration is now open for families affected by COVID-19 and in need of assistance. Visit the event page to view application requirements.

Ties that Bind: Selections from the Collection @ Weatherspoon Art Museum (GSO) 10 a.m.

This exhibition was created from the museum’s collections to examine the relationships we experience every day — familial, romantic and platonic. It is available to view until February 14, 2021. Both admission and parking are free.

Truck & Treat BOOsted Tickets Online @ Kaleideum North (W-S) All Day

Tickets for the Kaleideum’s Halloween celebration are available online until the 31st at 10 a.m. Afterwards, they will be available at the door. The event will feature food trucks, animal encounters and more. Get registered on the event page.

FRIDAY Oct. 9

Dine at the Diamond @ High Point Rockers Baseball (HP) 11 a.m.

Pitchin’ Kitchen at Truist Point invites you to enjoy “great food with a great view.” To learn more, visit Pitchin’ Kitchen’s Instagram page.

High Clouds & Haze Can Release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 2 p.m.

Wise Man Brewing invites you to welcome back this New England style IPA. The nature-inspired beverage is marked with scents of hemlock and herbs. Tangerine and mint flavors complement each other to create a smooth drink.

Chunky Knit Pumpkins @ AR Workshop (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

AR Workshop is offering a step-by-step lesson of making chunky knit pumpkins. No needles or knitting experience is required. To register and view upcoming DIY events, visit the workshop’s website.



SATURDAY Oct. 10

FallFest 2020 @ Brookhaven Mill Farm & Charlie’s Farm Store (GSO) 9 a.m.

Brookhaven Mill Farm is excited to announce FallFest 2020 will feature over 30 vendors offering handcrafted items, services and more. There will be food, a petting zoo and music at this family fun event. Admission is only $5 per vehicle with all activities at the festival free.

Black Mental Health Matters Protest @ Black Lives Matter Mural on S. Elm St. (GSO) 2 p.m.

Soulflower Wellness in partnership with April Parker is hosting a yoga protest designed to emphasize the positive effects yoga can have on Black and brown people’s physical and mental health when dealing with systemic racism. Check out the event page for more info.

Karen Ní Bhroin Debut @ UNCSA (Livestream) 7:30 p.m.

One of Ireland’s leading young conductors Karen Ní Bhroin will make her debut conducting the UNCSA student ensembles during this live performance. The students will be performing music by George Walker, Belá Bartók, Edvard Grieg and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Registration is free and can be done on the event page.

SUNDAY Oct. 11

Art in the Arboretum Virtual Event @ Greensboro Beautiful, Inc. (GSO) 2 p.m.

In addition to showcasing art by local artists, this event is made of musical performances and the garden’s curators highlighting its special areas. To view a catalog of participating artists, visit Greensboro Beautiful’s website.

New Orleans Jazz @ Radar Brewing Company (W-S) 3 p.m.

Marty Peters and the Party Meters are bringing authentic Jazz to Radar Brewing. Enjoy the sounds of New Orleans while choosing from a wide variety of beer, wine and ciders.