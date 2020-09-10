Happy Birthday to Misty Copeland! The ballet dancer was born September 10, 1987 in Kansas City. In 2015, she became the first Black woman to become a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. After winning a full scholarship to ABT’s summer program and becoming a member of the studio company in 2000, she became a member of ABT’s corps de ballet a year later. In 2007 she earned a soloist spot with the company. You can find her in ABT’s 2014 performance of Swan Lake as Odette/Odile. In honor of her birthday, dance your way to this weekend’s events in the Triad.

THURSDAY Sept. 10

Obstacle Course Playgroup @ City Lake Park (HP) 10:30 a.m.

Fit4Mom specializes in hosting activities moms can enjoy with their children while staying in shape. This week’s playgroup features an obstacle course perfect for toddlers up to preschool age. Registration is free and can be done on Fit4Mom’s website.

Library Links: Plugging into our Local Libraries in Guilford! @ Facebook Live 11 a.m.

Guilford County Partnership for Children welcomes Tanika Martin from the Greensboro Public Library and Jim Zola from the High Point Public Library as they give information about free resources the libraries have to offer kids while they attend school virtually. The livestream will be available on GCPC’s Facebook page.

Yaa Gyasi @ Bookmarks (W-S) 7 p.m.

Yaa Gyasi is back at Bookmarks for a virtual discussion of her sophomore novel Transcendent Kingdom, the story of a Ghanian woman from Alabama named Gifty who strives to find the scientific reasons for the misfortunes happening around her. This event will take place on Crowdcast. Visit the event page to view different ways to register.

FRIDAY Sept. 11

Rockin Moroccan Food Truck @ Cellar 23 (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

Rockin Moroccan will be at Cellar 23 on the second and fourth Friday of every month! Stop by Cellar 23 to get your fix of Moroccan cuisine and to enjoy live music by Dave Moran. Rockin Moroccan’s full menu can be found on their website.

NC Folk Festival Virtual Concert Series (Online) 6 p.m.

Coronavirus isn’t stopping the NC Folk Festival! It’s going virtual until the 13th this year, featuring a newly recorded two-hour performance each day. This day’s performers include Rissi Palmer, Demeanor Music and Chatham County Line. To view the festival and upcoming performers, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

The Doyle and Debbie Show @ Winston Salem Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8:00 p.m.

Join Gray Smith and Jaye Pierce as they star in The Doyle and Debbie Show, the story of Doyle Mayfield who attempts to regain his former stardom after reputation ruining scandals. The Houston Press calls it a “kick-up-your-heels, don’t-be-afraid-to-laugh, toe-tapping good time….” To purchase your ticket for only $25 and to view future show dates, visit the theatre’s website.

SATURDAY Sept. 12

Food Justice for All Farmers Market @ 1901 McConnell Road (GSO) 9 a.m.

Hosted in partnership with Guilford Urban Farming Initiative, the Bountiful Land Farmers Market aims to bring fresh affordable food to local food deserts by selling fertilizer-free, pesticide-free and herbicide-free produce. Helping hands are welcome! To register for the day you want to volunteer, visit the event page.

Black Market @ Sternberger Artist Center (GSO) 12 p.m.

GSO Black Wallstreet is hosting a market featuring Black-owned businesses that specialize in clothing, handmade jewelry and more. There will be prizes to win, food trucks in attendance and a free screening of Black Panther.

Back to School Bonanza @ Code Ninjas (HP) 12:30 p.m.

Computer programming can be boring but not at Code Ninjas. They’re teaching kids how to code in a curriculum full of fun games and activities. The new badges program gives children the chance to learn STEM skills while aiming to collect as many completion badges as they can. Registration is free, but space is limited so register now to reserve your space.

SUNDAY Sept. 13

Jazz Shoebox Brunch @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Each Sunday this month, the Historic Magnolia House will be hosting a jazz brunch to celebrate the launch of their new Magnolia Shoebox Meal program to benefit local schools and communities. The event will be outdoors, but tours of the house will be available. To register, visit the event page.

Pop-Up Market @ 112 S. Main St. (HP) 1 p.m.

Artsy People of Color and Sabrina McGowens art gallery are teaming up to bring you their end of summer Sunday fun day pop up market. This market includes products touched by Afrocentrism, including candles, body care products and jewelry. Visit the event page to view participating vendors and to learn more.

Duck Donuts Food Truck @ Midway Town Center (W-S) 3 p.m.

Duck Donuts Food Truck will be at Midway Town Center in case you get a sweet tooth while you’re shopping. Preordering isn’t required, but can be done on Duck Donuts’ website.