It’s National Dance Day this Saturday. Dance can be a form of exercise, a hobby or a source of entertainment. Performed solo or in groups, dance has been incorporated into other activities such as cheerleading, gymnastics and figure skating. Whether you like to salsa, swing or do a simple two-step, show your appreciation for the artistic expression by busting a move on your way to this weekend’s events in the Triad.

THURSDAY Sept. 17

Chow Downtown @ Downtown (GSO) 11 a.m.

Your favorite restaurants are offering a variety of specials for you to enjoy during this year’s Restaurant Week. To view a list of participating restaurants and their specials, visit downtown GSO’s website.

Aussie and Border Collie Takeover @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 7 p.m.

It’s time for another takeover, this time for the Aussies and Border Collies. Admission for members is free. If you’re not a member, don’t worry! Day passes are half off. Humans must be 21 to enter. Before you go, be sure to check out the house rules on Doggos’ website.

Fort Maria @ Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (W-S) 7 p.m.

Grab your blanket, lawn chair and mask and head to SECCA’s back lawn for an outdoor screening of Fort Maria, the story of a woman named Maria searching for her own identity after growing up diversely. Filmmakers Cagney Gentry and Thomas Southerland will be in attendance for a Q&A. To purchase tickets, visit SECCA’s website.

FRIDAY Sept. 18

12th Annual Charity Day @ Tidal Wave Auto Spa (HP) 8 a.m.

If your car’s due for a wash, pull up to Tidal Wave on charity day! A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to the United Way of Greater High Point. For more information, visit Tidal Wave’s Facebook page.

FashionExxpo Discussion Panel @ Mixxer (W-S) 7 p.m.

As WS Fashion Week approaches, don’t miss this opportunity to ask your burning questions to this panel of entrepreneurs including designer Antonina Whaples and director and founder of WS Fashion Week Nikita Wallace. Visit Eventbrite to register for the event.

The Lion King and Pulp Fiction @ the Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S) 7:45 p.m.

This week, The Lion King and Pulp Fiction are playing on the big screen. Advance ticket purchases for this socially-distanced movie experience are highly encouraged and can be purchased from the fairground’s website.

SATURDAY Sept. 19

National Dance Day 2020 Virtual Celebration (GSO) 10 a.m.

This year, National Dance Day will feature pre-recorded dance performances filmed at various downtown parks. There will also be an interactive temporary art installation in LeBauer Park available for some time after the event. The event will be livestreamed from Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. social media platforms like Facebook.

Shelter & Rescue Dog Show and Pet Adoption Fair @ Oak Hollow Festival Park (HP) 10 a.m.

Look no further than this doggo filled event for your next furry friend. Many rescues and shelter dogs need a forever home. Make it yours!

Oktoberfestbier Release @ Joymongers Brewing Co. (GSO) 12 p.m.

Described as a “malty German-style dark gold-amber lager with light initial malty sweetness and a dry finish,” this year’s Oktoberfestbier is being released on the first day of Oktoberfest in Munich. Father + Sons Gourmet Weiners food truck will be in attendance providing meals to pair with your beverage. Online ordering from the taproom is available on their website beginning 9/18 at 12 p.m.

SUNDAY Sept.20

Yoga on the Deck @ Festival Lake Park (HP) 8 a.m.

All are welcome at this free yoga session hosted by Humbled Warriors. Relax and unwind with gentle stretches, poses and breathing exercises designed to have you feeling your best physically and mentally. Visit this link to register.

Jazz Shoebox Brunch @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Each Sunday this month, the Historic Magnolia House will be hosting a jazz brunch to celebrate the launch of their new Magnolia Shoebox Meal program to benefit local schools and communities. The event will be outdoors, but tours of the house will be available. To register, visit the event page.