Oktoberfest is the largest beer festival in the world, spanning 16 to 18 days. It begins in mid- or late September and ends on the first Sunday in October. Although the official Oktoberfest celebration in Munich is cancelled due to the coronavirus, patrons have been finding their own ways to still celebrate locally. This month has been marked by new beer releases and bars hosting their own versions of Oktoberfest, including SouthEnd Brewing Co. In addition to their Oktoberfest celebration Friday and Saturday, here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Sept. 24

The Pumpkin Batch @ Organix Juice Bar (GSO, W-S) 10 a.m.

Both locations are excited to welcome fall with their special lineup of fall-inspired drinks made from organic vegetables and fruits grown by local farmers. These flavors are a “this weekend only” exclusive! Stop by every day until the 26th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for your serving of pumpkin spice apple and other flavors.

Soul Refreshment Can Release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 4 p.m.

The newest beer in Wise Man’s social-distancing collection is soul refreshment, an American wheat ale flavored with apricot and tangerine.

Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem (W-S) 7 p.m.

MUSE in partnership with Willingham Theater invites you to The Masks We Wear, a participatory storytelling event giving you the opportunity to elaborate on the masks you’ve worn in life, both literal and metaphorical. Larry Barron, AKA LB the Poet, will emcee this event. Both storyteller and audience member registration is free and can be done on Eventbrite.

FRIDAY Sept. 25

Fancy Friday @ the Tasting Room (W-S) 4 p.m.

Take advantage of the chance to enjoy the finer wines in life at Tasting Room. This week’s featured beverage is a wine imported from Marche, Italy. Follow Tasting Room on Instagram @tastingroomws for more info.

Oktoberfest 2020 @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 6 p.m.

This year’s two-day Oktoberfest celebration will include live music, seasonal beers and more! The event begins with a costume contest with more fun to follow. To view the full schedule, visit the event page.

Late-Night Vendor Market @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 7 p.m.

Join Hempress Farms and other vendors at this rooftop, spa-like shopping experience. Product tastings and samples will be available and attendance is free. Vendors, CashApp $40 to $HempressFarms to reserve your table space. Be sure to mask up. They’re required at this event.

SATURDAY Sept. 26

Form / Texture / Light / Shadow @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

This collaboration between Photographer Jasmine Huff and jewelry designer Nannette Gatti Davis came from a discussion about photography enhancing the presentation of jewelry. From there, they created an exhibition explaining how photography transforms jewelry and jewelry transforms the wearer. The exhibition is available to view until Oct. 15. For more information, visit the event page.

Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations @ Greensboro History Museum (GSO) 10 a.m.

This new exhibition highlighting murals created during the aftermath of recent protests will open to the public at 10 a.m. Artifacts and photos will help tell the stories of GSO businesses impacted by COVID-19. To learn more, visit the museum’s website.

Coast to Curb to-go Seafood Celebration @ 501 Yanceyville St. (GSO) 4 p.m.

Shrimp, corn, potatoes, oh my! Join Greensboro Farmers Curb Market for their second annual seafood celebration fundraiser to benefit their food security programs. The to-go meal box will include everything you need to create a seafood feast at home. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TicketMe.

SUNDAY Sept. 27

Jazz Shoebox Brunch @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Each Sunday this month, the Historic Magnolia House will be hosting a jazz brunch to celebrate the launch of their new Magnolia Shoebox Meal program to benefit local schools and communities. The event will be outdoors, but tours of the house will be available. To register, visit the event page.

Panthers v. Chargers @ Kickback Jack’s (W-S) 4:05 p.m.

Join the staff of Kickback Jack’s for football and drink specials as you cheer on the Panthers.