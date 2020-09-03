It’s September which means fall is approaching soon. Stores have taken down their summer fun displays and replaced them with pumpkins and leaves. Coffee shops are adding pumpkin spice drinks back to their menus for a limited time. Halloween costume stores are resurfacing. Bring on the football, hot chocolate and apple cider. As we wait for the leaves to fall and the air to chill, here are some events in the Triad to enjoy in the meantime.

THURSDAY Sept. 3

Academic Day Camp @ Old Town Gymnastics Academy (W-S) 8 a.m.

Until Oct. 1, Old Town Gymnastics Academy wants to assist in your child’s virtual learning! Lessons coincide with Forsyth and Yadkin County school systems. Visit Old Town’s website to register and view future dates.

Bike Night @ Kickback Jack’s (HP) 7 p.m.

Biker’s, this one’s for you. Stop by KickBack Jack’s and show off your ride while enjoying live music by Vinyl Tap.

Trivia @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 7 p.m.

Thursdays are for trivia at Natty Greene’s. Gather your team of no more than four people and wear your thinking caps as there are prizes to win. Beer pitchers will be available for $15 and food trucks will be stopped outside for dinner. Wear your mask and come prepared to play!

FRIDAY Sept. 4

Virtual Auditions @ Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra (GSO) All Day

GSYO auditions for the 2020-2021 season are via video this year. The deadline for applications is the end of the day Sept. 13 so visit GSYO’s website to start your application. The season will include socially-distance activities and virtual music performances.

Blood Drive @ Fleet Feet (HP) 1 p.m.

Fleet Feet in partnership with American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive. Visit Red Cross’ website and search “Fleet Feet High Point” to schedule your appointment.

Vegan Chalking Night @ Country Park (GSO) 5 p.m.

Piedmont Area Vegan Educators are hosting a vegan chalking night, giving you the chance to unleash your artistic side while showing compassion for animals and veganism. Head to Country Park with chalk in hand or use some of PAVE’s. PAVE expects participants to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Visit World Vegan Chalking’s Instagram for art ideas.

SATURDAY Sept. 5

Toiletry Drive @ Center City Park (GSO) 9 a.m.

Dana Daughtry knows what it’s like to struggle with homelessness. Now back on his feet, this is the fourth annual toiletry drive he has hosted to give back to those experiencing hardship. This is not only a drive, but a chance to distribute the collected items to those in need. To help out, meet at Center City Park on the Friendly Ave. side.

Pop-Up Crepe Station @ Reto’s Kitchen (GSO) 9 a.m.

Crazy about crepes? Head to Reto’s Kitchen for yours at this pop-up station taking place rain or shine. Try your usual or one of the new options they’ll have to offer. Debit/credit is preferred.

Free Farmer’s Market @ the Farm at New Garden Park (GSO) 10 a.m.

The goal of this farmer’s market is for any Guilford County resident experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic to receive up to $30 worth of locally grown, fresh produce at no cost. Donations to the market are also welcome.

SUNDAY Sept. 6

Fall Market @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Wise Man Brewing is teaming up with Angelo’s Artisan Market to bring you their fourth annual fall market, featuring vendors selling handmade art, jewelry and more. Interested vendors can visit this page for more information about participating.

Food Freaks Food Truck @ the Beer Growler (W-S) 4 p.m.

Food Freaks will be at the Growler bringing you their menu of burgers, pepper dogs and more! Don’t forget to follow up with a fresh craft draft beer from the bar.