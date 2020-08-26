On Tuesday afternoon, the Greensboro police department released a series of police body worn camera footage that gives more information about what took place on the evening that Theotis Kindell III got shot near the Super 8 Motel in Greensboro.

In the videos, which can be seen below, Kindell III is asked by an officer if he shot himself after he lays down on the ground. Then Kindell responds, “Yes.”

The incident involving Kindell was first reported by Triad City Beat on Aug. 25. While in the hospital, Kindell III told his parents, Doris and Theotis Kindell Jr., who came up from Florida to see their son, that he was shot by police. However, footage captured on police body camera video shows Kindell affirming that he shot himself.

“Are you hurt?,” asks an officer, at the 5 minute 55 second mark.

“Yes,” Kindell responds.

“Did you shoot yourself?” asks the same officer.

“Yes,” Kindell responds again.

“How in the world did you shoot yourself?” asks the officer.

According to a Greensboro police press release, officers stopped Kindell and another woman in a car because of vehicle equipment violation. Another press release stated that Kindell and the woman in the car “were believed to be involved in drug activity in the area.” Warrants on Kindell have been obtained for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Trafficking Schedule II, Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending according to the most recent press release.

According to Ron Glenn, the public information officer for the Greensboro Police department, 27 officers responded to the scene during the incident.

In the videos, police can be seen running near the park complex next to the Super 8 Motel, chasing Kindell before a gunshot is heard in the background and police continue looking for Kindell.

“He’s got a gun!” yells a police officer. “Shots fired!”

And then a moment later, “He might have shot himself,” says another officer.

A few seconds later, an officer catches up to Kindell and orders him to get on the ground on his stomach and asks if he shot himself.

Glenn did not say whether Kindell III had been released from the hospital yet. Kindell’s family could not be reached for comment in time for this story.