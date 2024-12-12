It’s never easy for the whole family to stay up till midnight to celebrate the new year, but that’s okay, because the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum has the solution! Join them on Tuesday, Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve — for their annual countdown to noon.

The MBCM Noon Year’s Eve bash is the largest family-oriented New Year’s Eve party in downtown Greensboro! This year, all your family and friends can celebrate the new year with so many fun, family-friendly activities. Start off the party by writing your wish for 2025 on the MBCM Wishing Wall in the Museum lobby! Move onto make-and-take crafts, including a crown to wear throughout the morning and noisemakers to use at noon.

Join us in Activity Airport, where Rockstar Entertainment will be set up! Have their balloon artist twist up whatever your child’s heart desires! Get your faces painted so you can remember all the morning excitement all day long!

Just before noon strikes, everyone will gather in Activity Airport for a dance party while MBCM staff hands out cups of apple juice to toast to 2025. Everyone will count down to noon, with a giant balloon drop and multiple confetti cannons!

Get your little ones involved in this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations by counting down to noon at MBCM. The Noon Year’s Eve bash is from 10am-12:30p. Tickets are already on sale for the event. Visit mbcmusem.com to buy yours today, and ring in the new year with wholesome, family-friendly fun!

Miriam P Brenner Children’s Museum

220 N. Church St. GSO

336.574.2898