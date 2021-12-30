Top 10 Best Slots at Boomerang Bet

Introduction

In Australia, online slot gaming—or “pokies,” as they’re often called—remains one of the most popular forms of online entertainment. Boomerang Bet is one of the platforms offering a broad selection of these games, ranging from high-volatility adventures to light, fun casual slots. In this guide, we’ll explore the Top 10 best slots at BoomerangBet, breaking down their release dates, providers, RTP (Return to Player), volatility, max win, and bet ranges.

Whether you’re new to online pokies or a seasoned player, this guide aims to give you clear, factual information—no hype, no empty promises—so you can make informed choices. Always remember: play for fun, set a budget, and gamble responsibly.

What Is Boomerang Bet?

BoomerangBet is an online gambling platform that has grown in popularity among Australian players due to its wide selection of pokies, table games, and sports betting markets. It’s accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, with secure payment options and a user-friendly layout.

What Services Does Boomerang Bet Offer?

Sports Betting – AFL, cricket, rugby, soccer, tennis, and international sports.

Casino Games – Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker.

Live Dealer Casino – Streamed games with real dealers in HD.

Slots/Pokies – Hundreds of online slots from leading software providers.



Bonuses at Boomerang Bet

BoomerangBet offers promotions such as matched deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback deals. Bonus availability and wagering requirements vary, so always check the terms and conditions before claiming. Many promotions are slot-specific, which may appeal to Aussie pokie fans.

Why Slots Are Popular at Boomerang Bet

Slots (pokies) are fast-paced, easy to play, and offer a wide variety of themes — from fishing adventures to fantasy worlds. With different volatility levels, players can choose between frequent small wins (low volatility) and less frequent but larger payouts (high volatility). Many titles feature bonus rounds, free spins, and multipliers for extra excitement.

Top 10 Best Slots at Boomerang Bet

1. Plinko

Description: A simple crash-style game where a ball drops through pegs into multiplier slots.



A simple crash-style game where a ball drops through pegs into multiplier slots. Release Date: 2021



2021 Provider: Spribe



Spribe RTP: ~97% (varies by volatility)



~97% (varies by volatility) Volatility: Adjustable (Low/Medium/High)



Adjustable (Low/Medium/High) Max Win: 1,000x bet



1,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.10 – AU$100



AU$0.10 – AU$100 Tip: Lower volatility for steady wins; high for bigger risks.



2. Sugar Rush

Description: Candy-themed cluster pays slot with tumbling reels and multiplier spots.



Candy-themed cluster pays slot with tumbling reels and multiplier spots. Release Date: June 2022



June 2022 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.50%



96.50% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 5,000x bet



5,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$100



AU$0.20 – AU$100 Tip: Persistent multipliers during free spins are key to higher payouts.



3. Dragon Hatch

Description: Fantasy slot with cascading symbols and dragon-themed power-ups.



Fantasy slot with cascading symbols and dragon-themed power-ups. Release Date: December 2019



December 2019 Provider: PG Soft



PG Soft RTP: 96.83%



96.83% Volatility: Medium



Medium Max Win: 15,000x bet



15,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$50



AU$0.20 – AU$50 Tip: Aim for the fourth stage for maximum multipliers.



4. Big Bass Bonanza

Description: Fishing-themed pokie where the Fisherman symbol collects cash prize fish.



Fishing-themed pokie where the Fisherman symbol collects cash prize fish. Release Date: December 2020



December 2020 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.71%



96.71% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 2,100x bet



2,100x bet Bet Range: AU$0.10 – AU$250



AU$0.10 – AU$250 Tip: Bonus retriggers can significantly boost winnings.



5. Chicken Road

Description: Humorous farm-themed slot with bonus pick games and wild multipliers.



Humorous farm-themed slot with bonus pick games and wild multipliers. Release Date: 2022



2022 Provider: Funky Games



Funky Games RTP: 96.00%



96.00% Volatility: Medium



Medium Max Win: 5,000x bet



5,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$100



AU$0.20 – AU$100 Tip: Bonus games can outperform base game returns.



6. Aviator

Description: Crash-style game where multipliers increase until the plane flies away.



Crash-style game where multipliers increase until the plane flies away. Release Date: 2019



2019 Provider: Spribe



Spribe RTP: 97%



97% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 200x+ bet (varies)



200x+ bet (varies) Bet Range: AU$0.10 – AU$100



AU$0.10 – AU$100 Tip: Split bets to secure some profit early while chasing higher multipliers.

7. Gates of Olympus

Description: Greek mythology-themed slot with random multipliers from Zeus.



Greek mythology-themed slot with random multipliers from Zeus. Release Date: February 2021



February 2021 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.50%



96.50% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 5,000x bet



5,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$100



AU$0.20 – AU$100 Tip: Retriggers can stack multipliers for bigger wins.



8. The Dog House Megaways

Description: Pet-themed Megaways slot with up to 117,649 ways to win.



Pet-themed Megaways slot with up to 117,649 ways to win. Release Date: August 2020



August 2020 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.55%



96.55% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 12,305x bet



12,305x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$100



AU$0.20 – AU$100 Tip: Sticky wilds bonus offers the most consistent payouts.



9. Sweet Bonanza

Description: Colourful candy slot with cluster pays, tumbling reels, and multiplier bombs.



Colourful candy slot with cluster pays, tumbling reels, and multiplier bombs. Release Date: June 2019



June 2019 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.51%



96.51% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 21,100x bet



21,100x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$125



AU$0.20 – AU$125 Tip: The “Ante Bet” increases chances of triggering free spins.

10. Starlight Princess

Description: Anime-themed slot similar to Gates of Olympus but with a magical girl twist.



Anime-themed slot similar to Gates of Olympus but with a magical girl twist. Release Date: September 2021



September 2021 Provider: Pragmatic Play



Pragmatic Play RTP: 96.50%



96.50% Volatility: High



High Max Win: 5,000x bet



5,000x bet Bet Range: AU$0.20 – AU$100



AU$0.20 – AU$100 Tip: Bonus rounds with multipliers can lead to top payouts.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

All slot outcomes at BoomerangBet are determined by RNG (Random Number Generator) technology. There’s no guaranteed way to win, and results are random. Always set a budget, take breaks, and seek help if gambling becomes a problem.