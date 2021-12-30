Exploring the swampy shallow waters around Fort Lauderdale requires an airboat. Whether you want to see different animals like alligators, snakes, and birds, or you want to enjoy the terrain and learn about its history, that airboat is a vital piece for your journey into the swamps.

An airboat tour is a service you can utilize to enjoy the Fort Lauderdale area. However, if you’re coming from a hotel, or even your home, the logistics to the airboat pickup location can be a hassle, especially if you’re with friends and family.

This is why airboat tours with shuttle services have become quite popular recently. They offer a round-trip transportation from your hotel or home to the designated pickup location and back.

So instead of simply looking for a good airboat tour service in Fort Lauderdale, finding one with shuttle service will make your experience more enjoyable.

Going through all the airboat tours in Fort Lauderdale to find those with shuttle service can prove to be a challenge. That is why this guide that has done the work for you and highlights all the best options is vital. You’ll not only see top options in Fort Lauderdale, but those with shuttle services too for your convenience.

Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours & Rides

21940 Griffin Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332

(954) 434-8111

Founded in 1982, Everglades Holiday Park offers the most authentic airboat tours in the Everglades. And it is located right within Everglades Holiday Park offering airboat tour service with accompanying shuttle services.

This airboat tour tops our list because of their excellent customer service and even better rides along the swamps of Fort Lauderdale.

Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours & Rides provides both private and group airboat trips using their dedicated and covered airboats. This protects you from the harsh weather while ensuring your view is not obstructed. They also sell ear plugs in their store if you want to block off loud noises.

Its famous live alligator show is one of the major attractions where you not only get close up views of alligators, but also enjoy a thrilling show. The show is hosted by the popular Gator Boys.

To make it even more memorable for its clientele, Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours & Rides even lets you hold and take pictures with a baby alligator.

To enjoy their shuttle services you have to use the airboat VIP tour package that provides a round trip to and from your hotel or home, an airboat ride, and a live alligator show. It gives you the full package plus convenience.

Everglades Safari Park

26700 SW 8th St,

Miami, FL 33194

(305) 226-6923

The Everglades Safari Park can be accessed from Fort Lauderdale and offers a breathtaking airboat ride through the swampy waters. All these while also providing shuttle service using Xpedition Tours to and from their park.

Everglades Safari Park boasts of experienced captains that make each trip an educational and fun ride for the whole family. You’ll learn about the unique plants and animals that live in the area.

Whether you want a private ride or group tours, Everglades Safari Park provides lots of options for different needs. The private airboat rides provide a longer 60 minutes trip, a wildlife show and jungle trail access. However, you will need a reservation for this.

For general admission, on the other hand, no reservation is required. Simply come in on any of your chosen day and get on the next airboat out of the station.

The park is open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm all year long. This way you can visit at your convenience while enjoying the premium shuttle service it offers.

Airboat Rides Fort Lauderdale

6750 N Andrews Ave Suite 200,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

(954) 338-4890

If you’re looking for a private airboat ride service that offers fully personalized trips for a more immersive experience, Airboat Rides Fort Lauderdale is the tour to choose. They offer shuttle service arrangements even for guests staying further away from Fort Lauderdale and across other parts of Florida.

Airboat Rides Fort Lauderdale stands out for its exclusive service that is by appointment only which you can do by contacting them online or visiting their home office. Only after this will you be provided with the exact boat ramp location.

Family-owned for over 44 years, this airboat ride offers 30 minutes to 1 hour trips depending on the package with clear pricing on their website.

Being able to customize your Airboat Rides Fort Lauderdale trip is another reason to jump on this option. You no longer have to spend time in uninteresting locations, as you can simply tell them your preferences and get your trip focused on that area.

This tour will let you explore different types of animals like reptiles, birds, amphibians, and even mammals.

Florida Airboating

15490 Loxahatchee Rd

Parkland, FL 33076

(954) 997-9553

Enjoy thrilling rides over the Fort Lauderdale swamps using Florida Airboating which provides airboat tours and shuttle services upon request. The airboat and shuttle service covers Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Reston.

Their airboat rides last for 1 to 2 hours with clear pricing available on their website. Each boat has a maximum capacity of 8 riders to avoid overcrowding and ensure your comfort.

Florida Airboating takes it a notch higher by offering free rides to kids from 12 years and below. With its family-friendly service making it attractive for people exploring with loved ones.

Reservations are recommended for this private airboat tour as spaces can easily fill up as people seek to see many animals in their natural habitat. Animals like alligators, turtles, and different birds are common sightings here.

Conclusion

Fort Lauderdale is home to some swampy terrains housing many amazing animals and plans. With many people exploring this area yearly using the popular airboat provided by airboat touring services.

Considering the hassle that usually comes with transportation, some airboat tours have made it even better by providing shuttle services to and from their boat ramps. This way their clients get to focus on the experience.

Services like Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours & Rides are the standout option in Fort Lauderdale with a wholesome offering that includes shuttle services, the popular live alligator show, and exceptional service.

Everglades Holiday Park Airboat Tours & Rides has spacious, comfortable rides with covers so trips are memorable and enjoyable. This is the airboat tour to choose if you want to enjoy quality trips and shuttle services.