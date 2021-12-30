Florida is home to our commercial video production service, and everything from real estate, healthcare, tourism, retail, technology, and other industries find us as a great source for their trade. From a growing creative community to limitless locations, businesses throughout the state depend on high-quality video production to share their brand message and reach consumers.

It is very important to select the right video production company to get durable and quality commercial videos aligned perfectly with marketing goals. This article showcases 5 of the best Florida-based video production companies that create high-quality, trustworthy, and visually appealing commercial videos.

Why Commercial Video Production Matters for Florida Businesses

Commercial videos are indispensable in marketing today. Businesses leverage videos to market products, demonstrate services, establish brand credibility, and drive engagement on digital channels. In a market as competitive as Florida, it helps companies differentiate themselves and speak directly to their audience.

A real professional video production company has expertise in storytelling, picture quality, film and video editing, sound effects, and processes. This is how commercial videos look and feel great, etc., while being on-point with messaging and business goals. Florida companies also appreciate the added value brought by experienced production teams working locally, who understand the region and can help you complete your project as quickly as possible.

Zip In Media

Zip In Media is a seasoned Florida video production company and among the top when it comes to branding and commercial marketing videos. The company serves large and small businesses by allowing the businesses to create professional videos that complement branding, advertising, and digital marketing.

We are distinguished by our strategic storytelling approach. The team believes in learning about each client’s brand identity and marketing needs before creating a visual concept. This model would help to make advertising videos not only engaging but purposeful.

Zip In Media is also designed for an efficient production, from pre-production to final delivery.

Orlando Video Production Company

Orlando Video Production Company provides expert commercial videos for businesses throughout the state of Florida. The business covers a broad spectrum of sectors, creating material for advertising campaigns, corporate communications, and promotion.

Their production process is about collaboration and clarity to make sure each project responds to your vision, yet maintains great production values. From ideation through post-production editing, the team collaborates with businesses to create videos that serve their commercial goals.

As one of the best Orlando Video Production Company , our presence in Central Florida has enabled us to attract skilled individuals who know not only how to get a great-looking video but more importantly what it takes to make sure they are marketing correctly.

C&I Studios

C&I Studios is a Florida-based full-service production company specializing in commercial video production for brands, agencies, and organizations. The company specializes in projects from short-form commercial videos to larger branded content productions.

What sets them apart is that they’ve got the creative vision and technical chops, too. But a strong point that C&I Studios shines in is visual quality, lighting, and post-production, where clients want commercial videos to look and feel cinematic and professional.

The fact that C&I Studios collaborates with in-house teams helps ensure consistency across projects, making it an ideal production company for businesses looking to establish long-term partnerships when it comes to video production in Florida.

Lemonlight

Lemonlight serves commercial video production services to Florida businesses. The firm specializes in producing marketing-driven videos for digital media such as websites, social media, and advertising campaigns.

The Lemonlight approach is based on efficiency and scalability to enable businesses to create commercial-quality videos with quick turnarounds. Their production is made for brands that require regular video content but don’t want to sacrifice what they need visually.

Florida companies, for example, select Lemonlight because we give them professional results and yet provide a transparent and organized production process that fits marketing objectives.

Bold Content Video

Bold Content Video is an Orlando, FL-based production company that specializes in commercial video services for brands and businesses. The firm collaborates with clients to create content for advertising, branding, and marketing purposes.

Their approach to creativity is simple and direct, one that fits any message video for commerce: the commercial spots have to get through to their target. Bold Content Video Bold Content is a London-based video production company. We offer an in-house team that produces high-quality video productions relevant to the rapidly changing digital media environment in which brands must operate. From scriptwriting through to editing, we ensure that each story is told with style and creativity, clearly translating visual messages for our clients.

Drawing from a broad base of industries, the agency offers adaptable video production services that can fit small businesses needs to organizations in search of commercial-quality productions.

How to Choose the Right Video Production Company in Florida

Choosing the best video partner for your project will rely on a combination of things like: scope of the project, budget, and goals. Commercials: The big picture. Businesses should find experienced commercial video production companies with a clear creative process and a portfolio that showcases high levels of work.

You also need to be able to communicate. A quality production house will take the time to truly understand what a brand aims to achieve and provide advice all the way through production. This partnership ensures the commercial video front-end business expansion and market lead.

Florida companies can turn their visions into powerful video commercials that drive brand awareness and audience engagement by selecting a video production company that shares the same vision.

Elevating Your Brand Through Professional Video

Commercial Video Productions Still a Top Marketing Option. You would think that in 2017, technology has advanced to the point that commercial video production, in terms of your marketing plan, is no longer necessary; but not only are you wrong, but you couldn’t be more wrong! These are the key elements that make this amazing read possible. The companies listed below provide Professional knowledge, Creative mindset, and Dependable production for commercial video.

When you partner with an established Florida video production company, your business can create incredible commercial videos that effectively communicate your brand, get the word out about your products and services, and help ensure long-term marketing success.