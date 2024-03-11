It’s crazy to think about but Triad City Beat is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a party next week!

We’re putting together an anniversary issue for print next week, but in the meantime, you can join us to celebrate in person at a party!

When: Wednesday, March 20 @ 6 p.m.

Where: Flat Iron in Greensboro (223 Summit Ave.)

Who: You!

Not only will we have the whole space, we’re so lucky to have live music by The Queen Bees and katie.blvd.

(photo by Carolyn de Berry)

The party is open to the public, suggested $20 donation at the door for our fundraiser, helping TCB cover the 2024 Election. Can’t donate, that’s ok! We’d still love to see you.

First Amendment Society members admitted FREE!

Want to further support TCB? Buy some of our swag and then don it for the party!

Hope to see you there!