Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your generous support of Triad City Beat these last few weeks.

The outpouring of love has been so touching to see and reaffirms why and how this little paper has been able to keep going throughout the last decade.

Your contributions made it possible for us to continue into the first two months of 2025, ensuring our staffers got paid and allowing for the newsroom to focus on what comes next for Triad City Beat. We truly appreciate your support.

It is with a heavy but also grateful heart that we are announcing the official closure of Triad City Beat in February. We will put out two more print issues on February 6 and 20, but after the end of February, we will cease publication on both our website and in print. We are looking to maintain our website and keep the archives up for posterity.

Despite the donations and the community support, there have been insurmountable obstacles to keeping the organization operational including lack of a business leader and inadequate future funding.

Our co-founder and publisher, Brian Clarey, resigned from Triad City Beat earlier this month and is now working full-time for UNCG. He was tasked with making difficult life changes after a devastating car accident last year forced him to find a new job. We appreciate the years of dedicated leadership that Brian gave to this company and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

As for our reporters, myself and Gale Melcher, there are plans in progress to keep our expertise and skills in the Triad area to continue reporting in the local community. We will give more details in the next few weeks but want to assure everyone who has supported us that we will do what we can to keep journalism alive here.

While we are deeply sad about losing TCB as an entity, we are confident that we will be able to continue to provide high-quality journalism that stays in the community, tells the stories of our neighbors and brings us closer together. More on that to come.

To that end, we want to invite everyone who has ever supported TCB to our Last Anniversary Party which will take place at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Friday, Feb. 28 starting at 6 p.m.

We will be gathering to reflect on the last 11 years of TCB, share stories and hopefully shed light on where you can continue to find local reporting in the future.

We have loved working at this paper and have loved every minute of being able to serve you. Thank you so much for your support over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Yours with gratitude,

Sayaka Matsuoka

Managing Editor, Triad City Beat