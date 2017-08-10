Triad City Beat This Week: Aug. 10, 2017

Jessica Mashburn exemplifies what it means to make a living in the gig economy — or maybe, more to the point, musicians are the ultimate entrepreneurs, as Editor-in-Chief Brian Clarey shows in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.
NEWS
• Social media campaign against violence turns into mayor run
• Complaint: Outling should be sanctioned for United Healthcare matter
• Generation gap drives clashing imperatives in District 2
OPINION
• Editorial: Sen. Thom Tillis takes a stand
• Unsolicited Endorsement: Cone Health
• Unpopular opinion: ‘Chewing Gum’ Is a hidden gem
• Editor’s Notebook: Kevin Coon was made of gold
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: Why Charlottesville matters
• Sportsball: Poetry basketball assists kids through haikus and hoops
• Triaditude: My practical, attainable bucket list
CULTURE
• Food: Creperie planned for Reynolda Village
• Barstool: Clowns rule at Gatsby’s Pub
• Music: After success, Lucinda Williams keeps getting better
• Art: McCarthy method jumps from classroom to gallery
