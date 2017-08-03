Triad City Beat This Week: Aug. 3, 2017

Triad City Beat compares pay for the most highly compensated employees of the cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, as well as starting salaries for police and firefighters in our annual city salaries issue.

NEWS

• Discretionary arrests pose threat to undocumented families

• Federal judges, plaintiffs frustrated with Republican delays in redrawing racially gerrymandered districts

• Supporters gather in response to men detained by ICE in Greensboro

OPINION

• Editorial: A half-measure on gerrymandering

• Unpopular Opinion: The Democratic Party is abandoning its backbone

• #PLTS: ‘Game of Thrones

• Editor’ Notebook: Grand juries wielded as a political cudgel

COLUMN

• Citizen Green: Grand juries wielded as political cudgel

• Sportsball: More than 25 countries represented at Greensboro’s International Soccer Tournament

• Triaditude Adjustment: Not throwing away my shot

CULTURE

• Food: The 8 best places to eat brunch in Greensboro

• Barstool: Natty Greene’s Kitchen + Market opens in Revolution Mill

• Music: A fond farewell at Tim Poovey’s last concert

• Art: Bookbinding, comics and anarchy at Greensboro’s ‘Zine Fest

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.