Triad City Beat This Week: Aug. 3, 2017

Triad City Beat compares pay for the most highly compensated employees of the cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, as well as starting salaries for police and firefighters in our annual city salaries issue.
NEWS
• Discretionary arrests pose threat to undocumented families
• Federal judges, plaintiffs frustrated with Republican delays in redrawing racially gerrymandered districts
• Supporters gather in response to men detained by ICE in Greensboro
OPINION
• Editorial: A half-measure on gerrymandering
• Unpopular Opinion: The Democratic Party is abandoning its backbone
• #PLTS: ‘Game of Thrones
• Editor’ Notebook: Grand juries wielded as a political cudgel
COLUMN
• Citizen Green: Grand juries wielded as political cudgel
• Sportsball: More than 25 countries represented at Greensboro’s International Soccer Tournament
• Triaditude Adjustment: Not throwing away my shot
CULTURE
• Food: The 8 best places to eat brunch in Greensboro
• Barstool: Natty Greene’s Kitchen + Market opens in Revolution Mill
• Music: A fond farewell at Tim Poovey’s last concert
• Art: Bookbinding, comics and anarchy at Greensboro’s ‘Zine Fest
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.