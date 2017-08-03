Triad City Beat This Week: Aug. 3, 2017

By
Jordan Green
-
0
4

Triad City Beat compares pay for the most highly compensated employees of the cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, as well as starting salaries for police and firefighters in our annual city salaries issue.

NEWS

Discretionary arrests pose threat to undocumented families

Federal judges, plaintiffs frustrated with Republican delays in redrawing racially gerrymandered districts

Supporters gather in response to men detained by ICE in Greensboro

OPINION

• Editorial: A half-measure on gerrymandering

• Unpopular Opinion: The Democratic Party is abandoning its backbone

• #PLTS: ‘Game of Thrones

• Editor’ Notebook: Grand juries wielded as a political cudgel

COLUMN

• Citizen Green: Grand juries wielded as political cudgel

• Sportsball: More than 25 countries represented at Greensboro’s International Soccer Tournament

• Triaditude Adjustment: Not throwing away my shot

CULTURE

• Food: The 8 best places to eat brunch in Greensboro

• Barstool: Natty Greene’s Kitchen + Market opens in Revolution Mill

• Music: A fond farewell at Tim Poovey’s last concert

• Art: Bookbinding, comics and anarchy at Greensboro’s ‘Zine Fest

