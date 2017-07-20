Triad City Beat This Week: July 20, 2017

Editor in Chief Brian Clarey assesses the parking situation in downtown Greensboro in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.
NEWS
• Forsyth approves contract with Correct Care despite inmate deaths
• Goldie Wells appointed to fill Jamal Fox’s unexpired term in District 2
OPINION
• Editorial: Bad medicine at the Forsyth jail
• Unsolicited Endorsement: Netflix’s ‘Glow’
• Calling BS: The LPGA’s new dress code
• Editor’s Notebook: Missing Su Dragon Yu
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: More innocent people will be locked up unless Raleigh takes action
• Sportsball: Geometry and precision govern decades of darts
• Triaditude Adjustment: Can we stop with this #GoodwillDateNight thing?
CULTURE
• Food: Meet me at the mall: Sofrito’s carne asada fries
• Barstool: Preyer Brewing wins cucumber beer contest
• Music: The Harmaleighs bring night of folk to the Triad
• Art: Corner Bar embraces the body painting taboo
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.