Triad City Beat This Week: July 20, 2017

By
Jordan Green
-
0
12
parking
The Renaissance Plaza towers over empty parking spaces at the Bellemeade Parking Deck on a Friday evening at 6:30.

Editor in Chief Brian Clarey assesses the parking situation in downtown Greensboro in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.

NEWS

Forsyth approves contract with Correct Care despite inmate deaths

Goldie Wells appointed to fill Jamal Fox’s unexpired term in District 2

 

OPINION

glow-gorgeous-ladies-wrestling-allison-brie-marc-maron-debbie-eagan

• Editorial: Bad medicine at the Forsyth jail

• Unsolicited Endorsement: Netflix’s ‘Glow’

• Calling BS: The LPGA’s new dress code

• Editor’s Notebook: Missing Su Dragon Yu

COLUMNS

Pauley-goodwill-date-night

• Citizen Green: More innocent people will be locked up unless Raleigh takes action

• Sportsball: Geometry and precision govern decades of darts

• Triaditude Adjustment: Can we stop with this #GoodwillDateNight thing?

CULTURE

summertime-brews-festival-beer-barstool-kat-bodrie-preyer-brewing

• Food: Meet me at the mall: Sofrito’s carne asada fries

• Barstool: Preyer Brewing wins cucumber beer contest

• Music: The Harmaleighs bring night of folk to the Triad

• Art: Corner Bar embraces the body painting taboo

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.