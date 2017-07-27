Triad City Beat This Week: July 27, 2017

The biennial National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem is family reunion for African-American actors and others who work in the theater, film and television industries. The staff at Triad City Beat runs down the highlights for this week’s cover story.

NEWS

• Urban ag seen as model for generating income in High Point

• North Carolina social worker defies grand jury subpoena

OPINION

• Editorial: To eliminate gerrymandered districts, the time is now

• Unpopular Opinion: Beer sucks

• Unsolicited Endorsement: Eating the harvest

• Editor’s Notebook: Fifty years, together

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: The only thing scarier than Trump is the political vacuum when he goes down

• Sportsball: Players join the Dash from worlds far, far away

CULTURE

• Food: Restaurant expands the Triad’s Korean options

• Barstool: Bourbon, beer bars join downtown milieu

• Music: Mali’s Cheick Hamala Diabate elevates tradition

• Art: Puppets headline climate, food summit for youth

