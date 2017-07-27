Triad City Beat This Week: July 27, 2017

The biennial National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem is family reunion for African-American actors and others who work in the theater, film and television industries. The staff at Triad City Beat runs down the highlights for this week’s cover story.
NEWS
• Urban ag seen as model for generating income in High Point
• North Carolina social worker defies grand jury subpoena
OPINION
• Editorial: To eliminate gerrymandered districts, the time is now
• Unpopular Opinion: Beer sucks
• Unsolicited Endorsement: Eating the harvest
• Editor’s Notebook: Fifty years, together
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: The only thing scarier than Trump is the political vacuum when he goes down
• Sportsball: Players join the Dash from worlds far, far away
CULTURE
• Food: Restaurant expands the Triad’s Korean options
• Barstool: Bourbon, beer bars join downtown milieu
• Music: Mali’s Cheick Hamala Diabate elevates tradition
• Art: Puppets headline climate, food summit for youth
