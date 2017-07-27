Triad City Beat This Week: July 27, 2017

By
Jordan Green
6

The biennial National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem is family reunion for African-American actors and others who work in the theater, film and television industries. The staff at Triad City Beat runs down the highlights for this week’s cover story.

NEWS

Urban ag seen as model for generating income in High Point

North Carolina social worker defies grand jury subpoena

 

 

OPINION

1967 wedding

• Editorial: To eliminate gerrymandered districts, the time is now

• Unpopular Opinion: Beer sucks

• Unsolicited Endorsement: Eating the harvest

• Editor’s Notebook: Fifty years, together

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: The only thing scarier than Trump is the political vacuum when he goes down

• Sportsball: Players join the Dash from worlds far, far away

 

CULTURE

bibimbap-with-beef-at-high-point-korean-bbq• Food: Restaurant expands the Triad’s Korean options

• Barstool: Bourbon, beer bars join downtown milieu

• Music: Mali’s Cheick Hamala Diabate elevates tradition

• Art: Puppets headline climate, food summit for youth

 

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.