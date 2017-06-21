Triad City Beat This Week: June 21, 2017

As the 2017 session of the North Carolina General Assembly winds to a close, our editors give the highlight reel for each of the lawmakers from the Forsyth and Guilford delegations in this week’s Triad City Beat cover story.

NEWS

• With clock ticking, supporters rally to Minerva Garcia’s side

• Private health firm increases staffing in jails after inmate’s death

OPINION

• Editorial: Making sausage with the NC legislature

• Editor’s Notebook: Confounding Morehead

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: Democracy on trial

• Good Sport: Co-ed bowling championships descend on the Triad

• Triaditude Adjustment: Hungry enough to eat a…

CULTURE

• Food: Hey baby, we’re going to Nawab this weekend

• Barstool: Portland’s got nothin’ on us

• Music: Dark Prophet, Tongueless Monk leaves crowd in awe

• Art: Elsewhere artist talks stretch boundaries of creativity

Triad City Beat This Week comes out ever Wednesday with links to stories from that week’s issue.