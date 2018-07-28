Triad City Beat wins two Altweekly Awards

At the 2018 convention for the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, held this weekend in San Diego, Triad City Beat received two altweekly awards in the Writing categories.

Senior Editor Jordan Green won Second Place in Political Columns for Citizen Green, submitting pieces about Jose Charles and the Greensboro Police Department, a needle exchange in a Greensboro home and the Charlotesville Massacre.

Freelancer Jonathen Michels took Third Place in the Longform News category for his piece First Do No Harm, about a needle exchange in Winston-Salem.

Two other North Carolina altweeklies also took home awards.

Creative Loafing Charlotte was nominated for six awards, with Editor Mark Kemp taking home First Place in Columns for his Editor’s Note.

IndyWeek in the Triangle, also nominated for six awards, too home three First Place awards: Brian Howe for Arts Criticism; Victoria Bouloubasis, Erica Hellerstein and Sarah Willets for Immigration Coverage; and VC Rogers for Best Cartoon.

Hogwashed, a three-part series on NC hog farming practices and Big Pork published jointly by IndyWeek and TCB, won Second Place for Photography.

The full list of award winners can be viewed here.

