The Triad’s NC Brewers Cup winners

The North Carolina Brewers Cup, an annual, statewide beer competition now in its 7th year, announced its winners last week after judging entries from 76 different NC breweries. Of the 624 beers entered into the competitions, 25 of them came from Triad breweries. Brown Truck Brewing out of High Point even won Honorable Mention in the Best in Show category for its #47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison.

Below are all of the Triad beers that won awards this year.

GOLD

Torch Pilsner by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Czech Lager

Foothills Oktoberfest by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Amber Malty European Lager

Right Proper by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Strong European Beer

Mash Temps Matter by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Brown British Beer

#7 Scotch Ale by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Scottish Ale

Outraged Daughters by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Irish Beer

Right Proper by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Dark British Beer

Sexual Chocolate by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Porter and Stout

Body Electric by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong American Ale

Something Wonderful by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Belgian Ale

Born to Funk by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Wild Ale

#47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Spiced Beer

Ger-Merica Dry-Hopped Pilsner (collaboration with Liberty Brewery and Grill) by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Specialty Beer

SILVER

Civil Rest by Little Brother Brewing, Greensboro, in Strong European Beer

People’s Porter by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Porter and Stout

#19 Belgian Witbier by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Belgian Ale

Thousand Chords by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong Belgian Ale

Saint Augustine by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Smoked Beer

Dlicieux by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Wood Beer

BRONZE

Hardy Bear Helles Lager by Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company, Winston-Salem, in Pale Malty European Lager

#15 Octoberfest by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Amber Malty European Lager

Sleeping Lion by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong Belgian Ale

Tropical Shirts by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Fruit Beer

Oats-n-Fruit by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Alternative Fermentables Beer

HONORABLE MENTION

Murder on the River by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in American Wild Ale

#47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Best in Show

Medalists will be on display in the Education Building at the NC State Fair Oct. 11-21. Medals will be presented to winners at the annual Awards Banquet held on Nov. 7 at the NC Craft Brewers Conference in Winston-Salem. To see the full list of award winner, visit ncbeer.org.

