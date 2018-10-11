The Triad’s NC Brewers Cup winners

The North Carolina Brewers Cup, an annual, statewide beer competition now in its 7th year, announced its winners last week after judging entries from 76 different NC breweries. Of the 624 beers entered into the competitions, 25 of them came from Triad breweries. Brown Truck Brewing out of High Point even won Honorable Mention in the Best in Show category for its #47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison.
Below are all of the Triad beers that won awards this year.
GOLD
Torch Pilsner by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Czech Lager
Foothills Oktoberfest by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Amber Malty European Lager
Right Proper by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Strong European Beer
Mash Temps Matter by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Brown British Beer
#7 Scotch Ale by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Scottish Ale
Outraged Daughters by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Irish Beer
Right Proper by Leveneleven Brewing, Greensboro, in Dark British Beer
Sexual Chocolate by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Porter and Stout
Body Electric by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong American Ale
Something Wonderful by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Belgian Ale
Born to Funk by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Wild Ale
#47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Spiced Beer
Ger-Merica Dry-Hopped Pilsner (collaboration with Liberty Brewery and Grill) by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Specialty Beer
SILVER
Civil Rest by Little Brother Brewing, Greensboro, in Strong European Beer
People’s Porter by Foothills Brewing, Winston-Salem, in American Porter and Stout
#19 Belgian Witbier by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Belgian Ale
Thousand Chords by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong Belgian Ale
Saint Augustine by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Smoked Beer
Dlicieux by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Wood Beer
BRONZE
Hardy Bear Helles Lager by Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company, Winston-Salem, in Pale Malty European Lager
#15 Octoberfest by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Amber Malty European Lager
Sleeping Lion by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Strong Belgian Ale
Tropical Shirts by Wise Man Brewing, Winston-Salem, in Fruit Beer
Oats-n-Fruit by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in Alternative Fermentables Beer
HONORABLE MENTION
Murder on the River by Four Saints Brewing Company, Asheboro, in American Wild Ale
#47 Fainting Goat Spirits Saison by Brown Truck Brewery, High Point, in Best in Show
Medalists will be on display in the Education Building at the NC State Fair Oct. 11-21. Medals will be presented to winners at the annual Awards Banquet held on Nov. 7 at the NC Craft Brewers Conference in Winston-Salem. To see the full list of award winner, visit ncbeer.org.