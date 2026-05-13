Just flip through any e-commerce website, and you will see that there is always one thing in common – clean white backgrounds, neatly positioned items, perfect lighting. This is organized, polished, and… boring. Imagine the same item now featured within a context of a real-life experience: a watch on a table in a sunny café. A bottle of face cream sitting on a marble vanity covered in soft early light. Shoes in the midst of movement on a bustling city street.

This transition from static to living imagery is precisely what sets an AI background generator apart.

Thanks to Pippit, any company can effortlessly transform their regular product images into captivating lifestyle pictures that convey emotions and feelings rather than just showcasing the object itself. Since consumers do not just buy products; they purchase experiences.

Transforming catalog shots into authentic moments

A product on a white background tells us about what this product is. However, a product integrated into a lifestyle image tells us what it feels like to have it.

That’s where conversion magic happens.

No longer do you feature the coffee cup against a white background. Now, you feature the coffee cup on a warm breakfast table, with sunlight flooding through the window frame. No longer do you feature the sunglasses isolated. Now, you feature the sunglasses in a beachy environment at the golden hour. The product becomes a story.

Where imagination meets conversion

A lifestyle visual creates mental ownership. Seeing an object used in a real-life setting makes one imagine owning the product. Imagination cuts out any doubt.

It’s not about adding more effort into creating a visual. It’s about adding another layer to that effort.

Why static backgrounds are keeping brands behind

Static backgrounds work well when it comes to creating clarity. However, clarity isn’t everything. Especially since there are tons of visual noise on social media.

Visuals that evoke emotion, create drama, or stand out will stop the scrolling and capture the attention.

AI-generated backgrounds will make all of it possible without having to rent a location or pay a model.

From uniformity to uniqueness

Brand uniformity doesn’t have to come at the cost of creativity. On the contrary, brand identity can be expressed with AI backgrounds, too.

However, you can create a cohesive visual identity throughout your portfolio without resorting to the same designs.

How to create visuals that represent your brand voice

Brands always have a unique personality. They can be luxurious or playful. They can be minimalistic and sophisticated.

It’s only natural for such a unique brand personality to be reflected in product visuals.

Through AI-generated environments, you can make sure that every image aligns with the brand voice. An exclusive brand may rely on elegant, luxury backgrounds. On the contrary, an unconventional young brand can use bright colorful environments.

Visual tone represents brand communication

Colors, lighting, and texture all send some signal. Warm colors convey warmth. Cold colors convey coldness. Calm lighting is relaxed, while high contrast is dynamic.

When you have full control over these factors, you influence the way visuals are perceived.

Creating visual narratives beyond one photo

The other huge advantage of using AI backgrounds is scalability. This way, you can create multiple different stories through various images featuring the same product.

For instance, you can create:

Campaign-oriented visuals for seasons

Brand-oriented visuals for specific platforms

Different visuals targeting particular moods and audiences

Without retaking the product shots again.

Fast content creation without getting tired creatively

Constant creation of fresh content requires lots of effort and energy. The use of artificial intelligence allows creating fresh visuals effortlessly without losing quality.

That makes way for experimenting and testing on an ever-greater scale.

Creating eye-catching ads without a studio at all

Shooting of any kind of lifestyle ads presupposes the search for suitable locations, hiring props, arranging proper lightings, etc. Artificial intelligence eliminates this problem entirely.

It gives you the opportunity to create anything from a beach location to a fancy luxury apartment without leaving your office.

Creative freedom to do whatever you want

What becomes really important is that AI allows creators a greater scope of possibilities as far as the designing process goes. You are not constrained by the existing reality anymore.

With the help of the new image generation model, Seedream, rendering technique, these environments become realistic and rich-looking.

From boring pictures to exciting visual experience

Today’s consumers have much higher demands regarding e-commerce stores. Static images simply are not enough anymore.

With the help of artificial intelligence, you can transform your listings into immersive environments and thus create more engagement.

Creating visuals for a lifestyle look with Pippit

That having been said, here is what you need to do to turn your images into lifestyle images using Pippit.

Step 1: Import your image

Log in to your Pippit account through your social media or Gmail account via the provided login button. Then click the AI background from the Image studio tab and import your image via clicking the device icon. Alternately, you may click the Products icon to import your images via image links.

Step 2: Create AI backgrounds

On completing your image upload, Pippit will lead you to another interface where you can use preset background templates to create image backgrounds. Click a suitable background preset template according to your image design style and click Generate. Additionally, you may also click the Prompt tab to insert your own generated background suggestions. Should you need some help getting started, click the Recommend a background button, and Pippit will give you AI-generated background suggestions.

Step 3: Save your images

Review the created output, pick up the one you prefer, and try another preset or modify your prompt to produce various backgrounds. Utilize the tools at your disposal to edit your image by flipping it, upsampling, etc. For even more customization, use the Edit More button to go to the image editor for additional adjustments. Once done, click the Download button to export the final product to your device.

Making every product feel aspirational

No one buys a product just for its functionality. People purchase items for how they make them feel.

The use of lifestyle images helps emphasize this aspect. They show how the product functions and works in real-life situations.

An item without any visuals is there to satisfy a need. But the use of visual images turns it into an item of desire. And marketing all boils down to creating desire.

Standing out in crowded marketplaces

Online shopping has become overcrowded with hundreds of products being sold online. Visuals might be the only way of attracting attention in such circumstances.

The usage of artificial intelligence to design backgrounds allows you to accomplish this effortlessly.

The balance between creativity and authenticity

Even though AI-generated visuals give an opportunity for more creativity, authenticity cannot be ignored. The point is to attract people but not to trick them.

Focus on creating AI-generated environments and show how the product may blend into such a scenario. Do not forget about maintaining accurate proportions and placing the product in the correct place.

Such visuals will look believable and interesting at the same time.

Adaptable product visuals for a successful future

The next step in the development of visuals is immersiveness and constant adaptation to any changes.

Using AI tools allows brands to stay current and change visuals in accordance with the seasonal trends, audience needs, and preferences of consumers.

This approach is vital in modern conditions.

Make every product an engaging story

Product visuals do not have to be limited to just placing a photo on a white background. They should help convey product benefits and create a unique story.

Pippit helps to create vivid and attractive lifestyle advertisements out of the static product images.

Create visuals that look engaging. Create visuals that tell the story. And make your brand noticeable on each scroll.